Italian Researchers Unearth Earliest Evidence of Recreational Cannabis Use

In a groundbreaking discovery, Italian researchers have unearthed the earliest tangible proof of recreational cannabis use, traced back to the 17th century. This evidence, unearthed from a crypt in Milan, Italy, has shed new light on the history of cannabis consumption in Europe during the Modern Age. The research, recently published in the Journal of Archaeological Science, revealed traces of Delta-9 THC and CBD, principal compounds found in cannabis, in two sets of human remains out of the nine studied.

Unveiling Cannabis History

The researchers carried out this study using mass spectrometry and carbon dating techniques on human bone samples. According to their findings, these individuals likely consumed cannabis for non-medical purposes. This inference is supported by the fact that 17th-century Italy did not recognize cannabis as a medical treatment, corroborated by historical hospital records.

Contradicting the Papal Edict

The discovery holds immense significance as it provides the first physical evidence of recreational cannabis use in Italy and Europe during the Modern Age. Interestingly, this usage was prevalent despite Pope Innocent VIII's 1484 ban on cannabis due to its 'unholy' properties.

Nonetheless, the researchers noted that hemp, a variant of the cannabis plant, was widely used for various commercial purposes in Italy during the 1600s. This fact indicates a possible contradiction between the Papal edict and the prevalent customs of the time.

Recreational Use of Cannabis: A Historical Perspective

This landmark research connects the present-day discourse on cannabis legalization with historical usage patterns. It underlines the fact that recreational cannabis use is not a recent phenomenon, but rather a practice rooted in history. The discovery of cannabis traces in the 17th-century crypt serves as a testament to the enduring nature of cannabis consumption, providing a fresh perspective on current societal debates.