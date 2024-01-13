en English
Italy

Italian Carabinieri Heroically Saves Friend's Life in Suicide Attempt

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:00 am EST
Italian Carabinieri Heroically Saves Friend’s Life in Suicide Attempt

In the quiet province of Vercelli, nestled in the heart of northwestern Italy, an act of valor unfolded that reiterates the profound importance of friendship and swift action in times of crisis. A Carabinieri lieutenant, Pasqualino Putzolu, demonstrated extraordinary courage and quick-thinking when he saved the life of a close friend who was on the brink of suicide.

A Distressing Message and a Race Against Time

The incident occurred when Lieutenant Putzolu, the commander of the Vercelli Carabinieri, received a disturbing WhatsApp message from his friend. The man, grappling with personal issues, had reached a point of despair and expressed intentions to end his life. Reacting promptly to the alarming message, Lieutenant Putzolu immediately rushed to his friend’s residence, a decision that would prove to be life-saving.

A Life Hanging in the Balance

Upon entering the house, he found his friend at the edge of life – a noose around his neck and on the verge of losing consciousness. In this critical situation, Lieutenant Putzolu, without a moment’s hesitation, removed the noose and managed to revive his friend. His heroic act under pressure exemplified the importance of immediate response in such dire circumstances, a lesson that resonates beyond the incident itself.

From the Brink of Death to a Hospital Bed

After reviving his friend, Lieutenant Putzolu took the additional step of transporting him to a local hospital. The medical team quickly jumped into action, stabilizing the man who had just been at death’s door. Following the intervention, he was declared out of danger – a testament to the vital role of quick medical response in tandem with Lieutenant Putzolu’s heroism.

This incident, while deeply unsettling, underscores the significant impact of immediate intervention in suicide attempts. The bravery of Lieutenant Putzolu did not just save a life; it served as a stark reminder of the human capacity for compassion and swift action in the face of life-threatening situations.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

