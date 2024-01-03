en English
Italy

Italian Baked Goods Company Loses Domain Name Dispute to Florida Firm

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
Italian Baked Goods Company Loses Domain Name Dispute to Florida Firm

In a high-stake dispute over the ownership of the domain name, roberto.com, Italian baked goods company, Roberto Industria Alimentare S.r.l. locked horns with Florida’s Reflex Publishing. The central argument in this corporate spat revolved around the Italian name ‘Roberto’, a name so common that it ranks among the top 20 most common names in Italy, and whether it could be regarded as the exclusive trademark of the complainant.

Trademark Tussle

The complainant, an established name in the food industry, asserted its trademark rights over the name ‘Roberto’, undeterred by its widespread use. The defendant, Reflex Publishing, had been in possession of the disputed domain for over two decades, long before the complainant’s claim.

A Win for Reflex Publishing

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), however, sided with Reflex Publishing, the Florida-based company. WIPO underscored that Reflex Publishing likely had no knowledge of the Italian company when it acquired the domain name. It further pointed out the myriad potential uses of the domain name that do not infringe on any trademark rights. Specifically, WIPO noted that even if Reflex Publishing had been aware of the complainant, the registration of the domain name was not abusive given its broad potential uses and the respondent’s non-infringing intentions.

Reverse Domain Name Hijacking in Focus

The WIPO’s three-person panel saw several indications that the case might constitute reverse domain name hijacking but stopped short of penalizing the complainant. The panel suggested that the complainant may have been unaware of the implications of filing the complaint and thus did not fully understand the policy under which they initiated the dispute. The panel’s leniency stands out, considering the complainant was represented by an IP law firm with over a century of experience.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

