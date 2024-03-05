Italian Agri-food Innovation Goes Global: Tokyo to New York, Paris Roadshow Highlights

An important milestone in the globalization of the Italian agri-food model was marked at the Italian embassy in Tokyo, as part of an international roadshow by Fiere di Parma and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA). This initiative aims to showcase Italy's pioneering agri-food sector to the world, highlighting upcoming trade fairs Cibus 2024 in Parma and Tuttofood 2025 in Milan.

International Collaboration and Innovation

The Tokyo event, which is just one stop on a tour that includes New York in June and Paris in October, was attended by notable figures such as ICE Agency President Matteo Zoppas, Italian Ambassador to Japan Gianluigi Benedetti, and Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forests Francesco Lollobrigida. Lollobrigida emphasized the importance of Italy's agri-food trade fairs not only for boosting Italian exports but also for setting a global benchmark for quality and innovation in the food sector. The collaboration aims to merge Cibus's organizational expertise with Tuttofood's vision, creating a new, superior model of a global fair that transcends traditional exhibition boundaries.

Setting a New Standard for Global Food Expos

From 2025, Tuttofood Milano will leverage the organizational prowess of Cibus, in partnership with Anuga Colonia, to forge a groundbreaking, high-quality global fair. This initiative promises an elevated and more immersive model that will include significant off-site events throughout the city. Unlike traditional expos, Cibus and Tuttofood aim to offer a unique and immersive experience that extends beyond the physical confines of exhibition pavilions, catering to both exhibitors and visitors alike. This approach not only showcases Italy's leadership in agri-food innovation but also fosters a more engaging and comprehensive fair experience.

A Future of Enhanced Global Trade Relations

The integration of Cibus and Tuttofood into a cohesive, innovative global fair model symbolizes a significant leap forward in international trade relations. This move is poised to not only enhance Italy's global standing in the agri-food sector but also to set new benchmarks for how global food expos can operate. By creating a more immersive and expansive fair experience, Italy is leading the way in demonstrating how trade fairs can evolve to meet the needs of a global audience, fostering deeper connections between producers, exporters, and consumers worldwide.

As the roadshow progresses to New York and Paris, the anticipation for Cibus 2024 and Tuttofood 2025 continues to build. This innovative approach to showcasing Italy's agri-food excellence on the world stage is a testament to the country's commitment to quality, innovation, and global cooperation. It marks a new chapter in the international agri-food trade, promising enhanced global visibility and opportunities for Italy's agri-food sector.