ITA Airways Expands Horizons with New Milan to Malta Route and Summer 2024 Network Growth

Imagine sipping an espresso in Milan's bustling Piazza del Duomo one morning and by the afternoon, finding yourself diving into the crystal-clear waters of Malta's Blue Lagoon. This dream is set to become reality for travelers, as ITA Airways, Italy's flag carrier, announces a new nonstop flight route from Milan Linate to Malta Luqa, starting June 1, 2024. This addition not only brings Europe closer but also marks a significant expansion in ITA Airways' summer network, promising enhanced connectivity and a nod towards sustainable travel.

A New Gateway Opens

The air between Milan and Malta is buzzing with anticipation. With sales now open, the new route will operate four times weekly, ensuring flexibility and convenience for both business and leisure travelers. Departures from Milan Linate are scheduled for Monday, Wednesday, Sunday, and Saturday, offering varied times to accommodate even the most demanding of schedules. This service complements ITA Airways' existing Rome Fiumicino to Malta route, doubling the opportunities for travelers to explore the jewel of the Mediterranean.

Summer 2024: A Season of Expansion

ITA Airways is not stopping at Malta. The summer of 2024 will see the airline expanding its wings to 57 destinations, including domestic, international, and intercontinental routes. Among these are direct flights from Rome Fiumicino to several North American, African, and Middle Eastern destinations, illustrating ITA's commitment to connecting Italy with the rest of the world. Additionally, 10 seasonal connections to popular Mediterranean tourist spots from both Rome Fiumicino and Milan Linate are on the agenda, promising travelers a summer filled with discovery.

ITA Airways: A Vision for the Future

Owned by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance, ITA Airways is carving a niche for itself as a benchmark in quality connectivity. With a focus on customer service, sustainability, and integrated mobility, the airline is dedicated to enhancing the travel experience. As a proud member of the SkyTeam alliance since October 2021, ITA Airways leverages international partnerships to offer a seamless journey to its passengers. The introduction of the Milan Linate to Malta Luqa route, alongside the expansive summer 2024 network, underscores ITA Airways' ambition to be at the forefront of the aviation industry's evolution.

As skies open and the world becomes more interconnected, ITA Airways' strategic expansions herald a new era of travel possibilities. From the ancient streets of Rome to the serene beaches of Malta, the journey is just the beginning.