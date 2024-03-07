Humly Expands Global Reach with Exertis, Targets Italy, Portugal, Spain for Workplace Solutions

Humly, a leading provider of innovative workplace solutions, has significantly expanded its global channel partner network by aligning with Exertis to exclusively distribute its products in Italy, Portugal, and Spain. This strategic move, effective immediately, follows on the heels of the successful partnership between Humly and Exertis Pro AV Canada, aimed at broadening Humly's market presence and ensuring the availability of its advanced hardware and software solutions in these key European markets.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion into Southern Europe

Humly's decision to partner with Exertis businesses in Italy, Portugal, and Spain marks a pivotal step in its strategy to enhance its global footprint and bring its state-of-the-art workplace solutions to a wider audience. Exertis Pro AV Italy, Exertis Pro AV Portugal, and Exertis Pro AV Spain will leverage their extensive networks to offer sales, marketing, business development, and customer support for Humly's comprehensive range of products. This collaboration underscores both organizations' commitment to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces.

Comprehensive Workplace Solutions Portfolio

Advertisment

Humly's suite of workplace solutions, including the Humly Room Display, Humly Booking Device, Humly Wayfinding, Humly Reservations, Humly Visitor, and Humly Floor Plan, along with the Humly Control Panel for centralized management, are poised to transform how businesses manage their physical spaces. These solutions, complemented by recent accessory additions to the Humly Booking Device unveiled at ISE 2024, such as automatic desk height adjustments and occupancy sensing features, position Humly as a frontrunner in the workplace innovation sector. The partnership with Exertis will ensure that Humly's cutting-edge technology is integrated with existing AV solutions across a broad spectrum of industries.

Looking Towards a Future of Workplace Innovation

The alliance between Humly and Exertis is more than a distribution agreement; it is a forward-thinking collaboration aimed at reshaping the future of workspaces. By combining Humly's innovative workplace solutions with Exertis's robust distribution capabilities, this partnership is set to address the dynamic needs of businesses in Italy, Portugal, and Spain. As workplaces continue to evolve, Humly and Exertis are well-positioned to lead the charge in delivering solutions that not only enhance efficiency but also foster a more connected and productive office environment.

As Humly advances its mission to redefine the workplace experience through innovation, its strategic expansion with Exertis embodies the next phase of growth for the company. This partnership not only extends Humly's geographical reach but also reinforces its dedication to providing premium workplace solutions on a global scale. As businesses across the world navigate the complexities of modern office management, Humly's comprehensive suite of products, backed by Exertis's distribution expertise, promises to set new standards in workspace optimization and employee engagement.