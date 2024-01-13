en English
Hidden Temple from Emperor Constantine’s Era Discovered in Italy

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:36 pm EST
Hidden Temple from Emperor Constantine’s Era Discovered in Italy

In a monumental discovery that rewrites the historical narrative, archaeologists have unearthed a hidden temple in Spello, Italy, believed to date back to the reign of Emperor Constantine (324-337 AD). The archaeological revelation is linked to a rescript, an official response, sent by Constantine about 1,600 years ago pertaining to the celebration of a religious holiday in local towns. This significant document was discovered back in the 18th century.

Unraveling the Layers of History

The research team, led by Douglas Boin, a history professor from Saint Louis University, has made an extraordinary find – ‘three walls of a monumental structure’ believed to be part of a Roman temple from Constantine’s period. The rescript also indicated that Constantine had requested the locals to erect a temple honoring his ancestors, thereby revealing the enduring practice of the ‘Imperial Cult’. This ancient tradition involved the veneration of emperors and their families as divine.

Challenging the Narrative

This discovery contests the previously accepted belief that the transition from paganism to Christianity during Constantine’s reign was abrupt. Instead, it highlights the continued influence of the Imperial Cult. The archaeological undertaking involved the use of underground imaging to pinpoint potential ruins underneath a parking lot in Spello, with plans for more extensive excavation in the pipeline.

A New Lens on the Ancient World

The validation of the temple’s existence could yield significant insights into the historical and societal structures of the ancient town during the later Roman Empire. This could challenge existing perceptions of social and cultural change during that era, providing a more nuanced understanding of the interplay between religious practices and societal transformations.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

