Hidden Temple from Emperor Constantine’s Era Discovered in Italy

In a monumental discovery that rewrites the historical narrative, archaeologists have unearthed a hidden temple in Spello, Italy, believed to date back to the reign of Emperor Constantine (324-337 AD). The archaeological revelation is linked to a rescript, an official response, sent by Constantine about 1,600 years ago pertaining to the celebration of a religious holiday in local towns. This significant document was discovered back in the 18th century.

Unraveling the Layers of History

The research team, led by Douglas Boin, a history professor from Saint Louis University, has made an extraordinary find – ‘three walls of a monumental structure’ believed to be part of a Roman temple from Constantine’s period. The rescript also indicated that Constantine had requested the locals to erect a temple honoring his ancestors, thereby revealing the enduring practice of the ‘Imperial Cult’. This ancient tradition involved the veneration of emperors and their families as divine.

Challenging the Narrative

This discovery contests the previously accepted belief that the transition from paganism to Christianity during Constantine’s reign was abrupt. Instead, it highlights the continued influence of the Imperial Cult. The archaeological undertaking involved the use of underground imaging to pinpoint potential ruins underneath a parking lot in Spello, with plans for more extensive excavation in the pipeline.

A New Lens on the Ancient World

The validation of the temple’s existence could yield significant insights into the historical and societal structures of the ancient town during the later Roman Empire. This could challenge existing perceptions of social and cultural change during that era, providing a more nuanced understanding of the interplay between religious practices and societal transformations.