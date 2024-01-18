Hannah Waddingham Opens Up About Love, Life, and Career

Acclaimed actress Hannah Waddingham, celebrated for her role in ‘Ted Lasso,’ has shed light on her struggles with finding a new partner since her split with Italian hotelier Gianluca Cugnetto. The 49-year-old star, who shares an eight-year-old daughter, Kitty, with Cugnetto, has candidly expressed her desire for a partner who exudes positivity and charisma.

Waddingham’s Take on Love and Relationships

The Olivier Award-winning actress, known for her guarded privacy, has given a rare insight into her personal life, revealing her stringent criteria for potential partners. She doesn’t mince words about her preferences, describing herself as ‘so picky.’ Waddingham’s ideal partner is one who appreciates simple pleasures such as enjoying Marmite on toast in bed and is not primarily driven by physical appearance.

Speculations and Past Relationships

Waddingham and Cugnetto’s last public appearance together was at The Olivier Awards in April 2022. While Waddingham has not publicly addressed their breakup, she referred to herself as a single mother in 2023, hinting at their separation. There were whispers of a fleeting romance with musical tenor Alfie Boe in 2022, but the relationship was ephemeral. Boe, 50, had parted ways with his wife Sarah in August 2020 after a 16-year-long marriage.

Waddingham’s Career Milestones

Hannah Waddingham’s career has been marked by notable milestones, one of them being her win at the 2021 Emmy Awards for her role in ‘Ted Lasso.’ She made headlines with her acceptance speech, where she acknowledged the importance of theatre talent transitioning to the screen. The speech was influenced by a painful incident from her past when a former teacher made derogatory comments about her appearance, leading to years of insecurity. However, Waddingham refused to let this define her, earning commendation from friend Michelle Visage for her resilience.