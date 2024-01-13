Gucci’s Fashion Comeback: Sexy, Machismo Tailoring under New Director Sabato De Sarno

In a recent fashion event in Milan, Italy, Gucci unveiled a captivating return to sexy, machismo tailoring under the helm of their new creative director, Sabato De Sarno. The Fall-Winter 2024-2025 men’s collection was a sartorial response to the world’s developments, reflecting the mood of the times through intricate and expressive designs.

A New Era for Gucci

Marking his debut as the new creative director, Sabato De Sarno’s collection for Gucci featured shimmery, slightly subversive classics that shifted and clarified Gucci codes. The collection signaled a style reset for the brand, moving away from the previous designer’s flamboyant styles.

Reviving an Iconic Label

De Sarno’s designs, which blend elegance with fantasy, have already hit the red carpet, hinting at the beginning of turnaround efforts overseen by Gucci’s CEO Jean-Francois Palus. The collection featured an array of embellished classic wardrobe items, ultra-long ties, and a sober color palette. This transition marks an attempt by Gucci to reenergize the brand and excite customers, particularly in a slowing luxury market.

Fashion as a Cultural Commentary

The fashion industry often serves as a mirror to societal sentiments and developments. Gucci’s most recent collection underlines this dynamic, with the catwalk serving as a space where current events and collective feelings are echoed in the form of clothing and style. Standout pieces such as voluminous overcoats and side-fastening suits captured the viewers’ attention, reflecting a sleek and modern take on menswear with a focus on universal and wearable romance.