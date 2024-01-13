en English
Fashion

Gucci Reinvents Itself: Machismo Tailoring Takes Center Stage under Sabato De Sarno

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Gucci Reinvents Itself: Machismo Tailoring Takes Center Stage under Sabato De Sarno

Gucci, the globally recognized Italian fashion powerhouse, has taken a bold step towards a revival of sensuous, machismo-infused tailoring, under the steerage of its new creative director, Sabato De Sarno. This decision to veer towards an audacious, confident aesthetic is set to make a splash in the fashion landscape when revealed in Milan, indicating a shift in global fashion trends that seem to mirror the current socio-political climate.

Returning to Machismo: Gucci’s New Direction

The introduction of Sabato De Sarno as the new creative director marks a significant turning point in Gucci’s design philosophy. Straying from past aesthetics, De Sarno’s debut show for Gucci menswear was a spectacle of masculinity, exhibited through meticulously tailored suits, leather jackets, and subtle undercurrents of vulnerability and sensuality. The star-studded event was a departure from the usual venue, signifying the brand’s readiness for change and collaboration with artist Valerio Eliogabalo Torrisi added an extra layer of intrigue.

After-Dark Hedonism Meets Traditional Italian Style

De Sarno’s collection was not merely an exploration of masculinity, but a fusion of youthful exuberance and traditional Italian style. Embracing after-dark hedonism, the collection boasted vest tops, crystal-encrusted denim, fringed jackets, and tech-fabric bombers designed specifically for the nightclub scene. However, De Sarno did not abandon Gucci’s roots completely, infusing the collection with elements of traditional tailoring that appeal to the seasoned Italian customer.

Rejuvenating Gucci: Aiming for a Younger Demographic

De Sarno’s fresh approach to fashion has brought a wave of youthful energy to Gucci, evident in the inclusion of streetwear-inspired accessories and garments that resonate with the Gen Z clientele. Notwithstanding, the designer deftly balances this vibrancy with powerful, classic tailoring, thereby capturing the essence of both the young, dynamic energy and the elegance of the Italian patrician signore. This blend of the old and the new underlines the brand’s capacity to evolve while staying true to its origins.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

