Global Artists Converge for XII Latgale Graphic Art Symposium at Rothko Museum

From March 8 to 22, the Rothko Museum in Daugavpils will become a melting pot of international artistic talent, hosting the twelfth International Latgale Graphic Art Symposium. This prestigious event will see nine artists from across the globe, including Poland, France, Croatia, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, and Taiwan, come together to explore the theme of 'Time' through contemporary printmaking.

The selected artists, chosen by a jury of experts, are Magda Szplit and Henryk Krolikowski from Poland, Peili Huang from Taiwan, Vitalia Samuilova and Pascal Pignon Jaf from France, Lorenzo Natali from Italy, Edvin Dragičević from Croatia, Kadri Tomm from Estonia, Anna Kłos from Poland, and Oksana Vronska from Latvia. Their mission is to draw inspiration from the historically rich city of Daugavpils to create groundbreaking artworks that resonate with the symposium's overarching theme.

Exploring 'Time' Through Art

The artists will embark on a creative journey, utilizing the medium of printmaking to interpret and express the concept of 'Time'. This thematic choice provides a broad and versatile canvas for the artists to showcase their individual perspectives and cultural influences. The symposium's program is designed to foster an environment of collaboration and learning, featuring artist presentations, workshops, master classes, and field trips aimed at inspiring the participants.

Public Engagement and Cultural Exchange

In addition to the creative process, the symposium emphasizes public engagement and cultural exchange. The Rothko Museum will open its doors to the public for presentations and the exhibition opening, offering free admission. This initiative not only allows visitors to gain insight into the artists' creative process but also serves as a platform for cross-cultural dialogue and understanding, strengthening the global art community.

A Celebration of New Creative Output

The culmination of the XII International Latgale Graphic Art Symposium will be a group exhibition at the Rothko Museum, scheduled to close at 4 p.m. on March 22. This exhibition will showcase the new artworks produced by the participants during their two-week stay in Daugavpils, offering a unique glimpse into the diverse interpretations of the theme 'Time'. It represents an opportunity for the artists to present their work to an international audience, celebrating their achievements and the collaborative spirit of the symposium.

As the XII International Latgale Graphic Art Symposium draws to a close, it leaves behind a legacy of artistic innovation and cultural exchange. The event not only highlights the Rothko Museum's role in fostering global artistic collaboration but also underscores the importance of art as a universal language that transcends geographical and cultural boundaries. The diverse creative outputs from this symposium will undoubtedly continue to inspire and influence the global art scene for years to come.