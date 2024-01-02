Fly Solartech Revolutionizes Household Solar Energy with New iCarus Module

Italian-based company, Fly Solartech Solutions Srl, has unveiled a new solar module, the iCarus, that is designed to revolutionize solar energy generation in households. The innovative module is designed for easy installation on balconies and terraces, offering a quick, under-10-minute installation process. The product is a testament to the company’s commitment to developing accessible, high-efficiency green energy solutions.

Introducing the iCarus Solar Module

The iCarus module is an exemplar of modern solar technology. Outfitted with 60 high-efficiency full-black M6 TOPCon cells, the module promises a robust power output of 350 watts. These modules are manufactured in the company’s facility located in Tolmezzo, Udine, in the heart of northern Italy. The iCarus modules distinguish themselves with their compact and lightweight design, measuring 165 mm x 197 mm x 31 mm with a weight of 7.6 kg.

Unique Design and High Efficiency

The iCarus modules depart from the traditional dual-glass structure, opting for an anti-reflective and anti-scratch composite material as a cover. This unique design not only enhances the product’s aesthetics but also contributes to its functionality. The iCarus modules record a power conversion efficiency of 17.87%, showcasing their ability to convert solar energy into usable electricity effectively. They are also built to withstand temperature variations, boasting a temperature coefficient of -0.27% per degree Celsius.

Added Features and Warranties

Further enhancing their durability, the iCarus modules are equipped with IP68 junction boxes. Fly Solartech Solutions offers a comprehensive warranty package for the iCarus modules—a 25-year performance warranty and a five-year product warranty. The solar modules are paired with a 2.35 kg, 300 W microinverter, which is CEI-021 certified, and records a peak efficiency of 96.5% with an IP67 enclosure. The installation kit also includes an aluminum fixing structure for inclined or vertical mounting, and a 220V extension cable.

A User-Friendly App for Monitoring

To further enhance the user experience, Fly Solartech Solutions has developed a user-friendly app that allows module owners to monitor their daily solar energy production and track their savings. This app is set to play a critical role in helping homeowners understand their energy consumption patterns and make informed decisions about their energy use.