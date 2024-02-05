Ferrari Gears Up for F167 Unveiling, Discontinues 812 Superfast Coupe Orders

Ferrari, the luxury Italian automaker, has ceased taking orders for the 812 Superfast coupe and its convertible variant as it readies to retire the 812 series. The move paves the way for a new flagship model, internally referred to as F167, earmarked to succeed the 812 series, with its unveiling anticipated this year for the 2025 model year.

F167: The New Flagship

Recently, three prototypes of the F167 were caught on camera during testing in Maranello. The most production-ready among them was shrouded in heavy camouflage, sporting quad tailpipes and yellow brake calipers. The F167, noted for its broader design and naturally aspirated V12 engine, aligns with Ferrari's purist appeal. However, it's expected to command a premium price due to the upcoming Euro 7 regulations and Ferrari's strategic shift towards a blend of combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles by 2030.

Ferrari's Major Debuts

Ferrari has planned three significant debuts for 2024. Besides the F167, the successor to the LaFerrari, known as the F250, is also expected. The F250, rumored to be a twin-turbocharged V6 with hybrid assistance, might deliver more than 900 horsepower. The F167, on the other hand, is speculated to offer around 850 horsepower — a significant increase from its predecessors.

Unveiling the F167

The formal introduction of the F167 is scheduled for May 2, 2024, in Miami, Florida. The unveiling coincides with the Ferrari Cavalcade International USA 2024 event, which runs from April 28 to May 3. This event precedes the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, scheduled for May 5.