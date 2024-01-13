Fendi’s Gender-Fluid Collection Challenges Traditional Fashion Norms

Breaking away from traditional gender norms, Fendi’s latest fashion collection, under the direction of Venturini Fendi, signifies a bold blend of masculine and feminine elements. The collection presents an innovative fusion of aristocratic tradition and modern streetwear, challenging our conventional understanding of fashion.

Fendi’s Gender-Fluid Collection

The heart of the collection lies in its unique designs that seamlessly integrate masculinity and femininity. Loose trousers with side pleats elegantly transition into long pleated Bermuda kilts and low-slung skorts, crafted in plaid blanket wool. The collection is further enriched by fine twinsets and layered knit tanks, introducing a spectrum of vibrant colors.

This innovative blend of elements, as Venturini Fendi expressed, aims to break down the barriers of masculine and feminine codes, which are perceived as outdated in our evolving society. The runway radiated a relaxed, casual atmosphere with models carrying jackets over their arms, donning soft corduroy trousers with slit hemlines paired with thick-soled sneakers.

Evening Wear and Iconic Logos

Evening wear in the collection includes soft suits and overcoats with shimmery surfaces, as well as sheer long knitwear over trousers, adding a touch of decadence. Fendi’s iconic logo, in line with current Milan trends, was minimally used, appearing as geometric patterns on prints or on a portable music speaker created in collaboration with French brand Devialet.

Longevity Over Disposable Fashion

Emphasizing the concept of longevity, Venturini Fendi aspires to create heirlooms rather than disposable fashion. This innovative approach propels the fashion industry towards sustainability, marking a significant shift in the fashion paradigm.

The Fendi collection not only breaks the mold of conventional gender norms but also sets a sustainable trend for future fashion collections. With Venturini Fendi at the helm, the brand continues to challenge, innovate, and inspire.