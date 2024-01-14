en English
Fashion

Fendi’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 Men’s Collection: A Tribute to Princess Anne’s Chicness

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
Fendi's Fall-Winter 2024-25 Men's Collection: A Tribute to Princess Anne's Chicness

Fendi, under the creative direction of Silvia Venturini Fendi, has unveiled its Fall-Winter 2024-25 men’s collection during Milan Fashion Week. Inspired by Princess Anne, whom Venturini Fendi describes as “the chicest woman in the world,” the collection showcases a blend of traditional and contemporary elements, with a particular emphasis on challenging the demarcations between masculine and feminine fashion.

Transcending Gender Norms

Reflecting the outdoorsy ambiance of the Scottish highlands, the collection features generous overcoats, leather wellies, and rumpled cloche hats. The color palette, reminiscent of a rainy day in the highlands, combines hues of moss, brown, slate gray, maroon, cornflower blue, and mustard.

The collection’s key pieces include loose trousers with side pleats, pleated Bermuda kilts, and low-slung skorts crafted from plaid blanket wool. These pieces are paired with layered knits that add depth to the color scheme, thereby challenging traditional gender norms by merging traditionally masculine and feminine details into a modern blend of aristocratic and streetwear influences.

Reimagining the Runway

The casual runway presentation saw models carrying jackets over their arms and sporting soft corduroy trousers with slit hemlines over thick-soled sneakers. Evening wear comprised of soft suits and overcoats with shimmery surfaces, implying a relaxed and off-hours mood that breaks away from the traditional high-energy runway presentations.

Emphasizing Longevity

As a nod to the recent trend of logo-minimalism, the Fendi logo was sparingly used, appearing as a geometric repeat pattern on checked prints or on a portable music speaker made in collaboration with French brand Devialet. This restraint also hints at the collection’s emphasis on longevity, creating garments that are meant to last a lifetime, rather than being part of throwaway fashion.

With this collection, Venturini Fendi not only celebrates the chicness of Princess Anne but also underscores the importance of breaking down barriers, creating clothing that transcends traditional gender norms and is designed to last.

Fashion Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

