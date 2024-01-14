Fendi Reveals Gender-Busting Men’s Collection Inspired by Princess Anne at Milan Fashion Week

Breaking away from established norms, Silvia Venturini Fendi unveiled a daring, gender-blurring collection at Milan Fashion Week. The Fall/Winter 2024-2025 men’s collection, inspired by the sartorial prowess of Princess Anne, cleverly meshes the masculine with the feminine, creating a modern, aristocratic aesthetic. The collection’s inspiration, Princess Anne, is known for maintaining an unwavering sense of femininity even when dressed in traditionally masculine outfits. Venturini Fendi sees her as the epitome of chicness, an icon of femininity, and the perfect muse for this boundary-pushing collection.

A Bold Play on Gender Norms

The collection is a brave exploration of gender norms, blending elements traditionally associated with masculinity and femininity. It features generous overcoats, leather wellies, and rumpled cloche hats, offering an outdoorsy silhouette reminiscent of the Scottish highlands. The color palette is subdued yet sophisticated, with hues of moss brown, slate gray, maroon, cornflower blue, and mustard, evoking the image of a rainy highland landscape.

Challenging Conventions

Adding to the avant-garde approach, the collection incorporates loose trousers with side plisses, pleated Bermuda kilts, and low-slung skorts in plaid blanket wool. These unconventional elements challenge the traditional boundaries of gendered fashion, further reinforcing the collection’s innovative spirit. Twinsets and layered knit tanks lend depth to the look, paired with soft corduroy trousers and thick-soled sneakers for a relaxed, off-duty vibe.

A Touch of Decadence

The collection’s evening wear offers a touch of decadence, featuring soft suits and nearly sheer long knitwear. The Fendi logo is used sparingly, aligning with recent trends favoring minimal branding. The collection also features a collaboration with French brand Devialet on a portable music speaker, underscoring Fendi’s commitment to creating timeless pieces that transcend the realm of disposable fashion.