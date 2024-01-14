en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Fendi Breaks Gender Codes with Princess Anne-Inspired Collection

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Fendi Breaks Gender Codes with Princess Anne-Inspired Collection

The world of high fashion met the rustic charm of country living at Milan Fashion Week, as Fendi unveiled its Fall-Winter 2024-25 men’s collection. Drawing inspiration from the style icon, Princess Anne, Silvia Venturini Fendi, the brand’s director of accessories and menswear, seamlessly blended tradition-bound aristocracy with contemporary streetwear, blurring the lines between masculinity and femininity.

Breaking Traditional Codes

Princess Anne’s ability to maintain her femininity while donning a uniform has inspired Fendi’s collection, which aims to break traditional gender codes. The transition from loose trousers to long pleated Bermuda kilts and low-slung skorts in plaid blanket wool exemplifies the line’s gender fluidity. This gender-blending approach is a testament to Fendi’s commitment to evolution in menswear fashion.

A Collection for the Outdoors

With a color palette resembling a rainy day in the highlands – including shades of moss, brown, slate gray, maroon, cornflower blue, and mustard – the collection’s silhouette is suitable for the outdoors. Generous overcoats, leather wellies, and rumpled cloche hats pay homage to classic outdoorsy style. The clothing, paired with layered knit tanks and twinsets, aims for timeless quality and the creation of future heirlooms.

Tailoring and Accessories

The runway show conveyed a casual, off-hours mood with relaxed tailoring. Standout pieces include knit ‘twin sets,’ wool-out shearling blousons, pea coats, and wide-legged pants with knife pleats. Accessories like a pillowy bag and thick-soled sneakers added a touch of modernity to the ensemble. For the evening selection, shimmery soft suits and nearly sheer long knitwear added a touch of decadence.

Highlighting Fendi’s subtle branding approach, the collection followed a current Milanese trend of discreet logo use. The collaboration with French brand Devialet for a portable music speaker further underscored the brand’s commitment to subtle branding and innovation.

The Fendi’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 men’s collection underscores the brand’s commitment to longevity in fashion, opposing the prevailing ‘use and throw away’ mentality. This collection is not just a testament to Fendi’s innovative design approach, but also an affirmation of its dedication to sustainable fashion.

0
Fashion Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
38 mins ago
Mother Weaves Success: Ranette Simpson's Journey from Crochet Enthusiast to Entrepreneur
In the wake of unemployment and personal loss, a young Guyanese mother, Ranette Simpson, has transformed her lifelong passion for crochet into a flourishing business. Once viewed as a mere hobby, crochet has become a beacon of hope, providing her with the means to support her family while showcasing her creativity. From Hobby to Business
Mother Weaves Success: Ranette Simpson's Journey from Crochet Enthusiast to Entrepreneur
Fendi's Fall-Winter 2024-25 Men's Collection: A Tribute to Princess Anne's Chicness
2 hours ago
Fendi's Fall-Winter 2024-25 Men's Collection: A Tribute to Princess Anne's Chicness
Bollywood Celebrities Shine in Black Sarees at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Wedding
2 hours ago
Bollywood Celebrities Shine in Black Sarees at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Wedding
Custom Puffer Jackets: The Intersection of Sports, Fashion, and Celebrity Culture
2 hours ago
Custom Puffer Jackets: The Intersection of Sports, Fashion, and Celebrity Culture
Nike's Benassi Fanny Pack Sliders: A Bold Fusion of Style and Utility
2 hours ago
Nike's Benassi Fanny Pack Sliders: A Bold Fusion of Style and Utility
Katrina Kaif Dazzles in Classic Sabyasachi Lehenga at Ira Khan's Wedding Reception
2 hours ago
Katrina Kaif Dazzles in Classic Sabyasachi Lehenga at Ira Khan's Wedding Reception
Latest Headlines
World News
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
8 mins
Increased Work Permit Fees for Non-EU Nationals Spark Concerns in Malta
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
10 mins
Taiwanese Elections: A Global Chessboard of Reactions and Implications
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
11 mins
From High School to NBA: Brandin Podziemski's Journey and Reflections as a Golden State Warrior
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
11 mins
EFCC Revives Money Laundering Cases Against Former Governors, Ministers in Nigeria
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
12 mins
ExxonMobil's Whiptail Project Approval Raises Concerns Over Insufficient Oil Spill Coverage
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
12 mins
Walter Murray Marauders Clinch Second BRIT Title After Three Decades
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
12 mins
Interfaith Prayer Event Rallies for Governor Sule's Supreme Court Victory
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
12 mins
High School Basketball Games: A Roundup of Victories and Narrow Escapes
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
12 mins
Roswell's New City Council Dives into Major Projects: Flood Prevention, Land Sale, and Tourism Enhancement
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
8 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app