Fendi Breaks Gender Codes with Princess Anne-Inspired Collection

The world of high fashion met the rustic charm of country living at Milan Fashion Week, as Fendi unveiled its Fall-Winter 2024-25 men’s collection. Drawing inspiration from the style icon, Princess Anne, Silvia Venturini Fendi, the brand’s director of accessories and menswear, seamlessly blended tradition-bound aristocracy with contemporary streetwear, blurring the lines between masculinity and femininity.

Breaking Traditional Codes

Princess Anne’s ability to maintain her femininity while donning a uniform has inspired Fendi’s collection, which aims to break traditional gender codes. The transition from loose trousers to long pleated Bermuda kilts and low-slung skorts in plaid blanket wool exemplifies the line’s gender fluidity. This gender-blending approach is a testament to Fendi’s commitment to evolution in menswear fashion.

A Collection for the Outdoors

With a color palette resembling a rainy day in the highlands – including shades of moss, brown, slate gray, maroon, cornflower blue, and mustard – the collection’s silhouette is suitable for the outdoors. Generous overcoats, leather wellies, and rumpled cloche hats pay homage to classic outdoorsy style. The clothing, paired with layered knit tanks and twinsets, aims for timeless quality and the creation of future heirlooms.

Tailoring and Accessories

The runway show conveyed a casual, off-hours mood with relaxed tailoring. Standout pieces include knit ‘twin sets,’ wool-out shearling blousons, pea coats, and wide-legged pants with knife pleats. Accessories like a pillowy bag and thick-soled sneakers added a touch of modernity to the ensemble. For the evening selection, shimmery soft suits and nearly sheer long knitwear added a touch of decadence.

Highlighting Fendi’s subtle branding approach, the collection followed a current Milanese trend of discreet logo use. The collaboration with French brand Devialet for a portable music speaker further underscored the brand’s commitment to subtle branding and innovation.

The Fendi’s Fall-Winter 2024-25 men’s collection underscores the brand’s commitment to longevity in fashion, opposing the prevailing ‘use and throw away’ mentality. This collection is not just a testament to Fendi’s innovative design approach, but also an affirmation of its dedication to sustainable fashion.