Europa Village Unveils Italian-Themed Village Vienza, Expanding its European Wine Region Resort Concept

On January 12, Europa Village, the 45-acre resort in Temecula, inaugurated Vienza, an idyllic Italian-themed village. This expansion is an integral part of a larger vision to transform the resort into a unique, multi-themed destination that mirrors different European wine-growing regions.

Conceptualizing Europa Village

The concept of Europa Village was born in 2007 with the objective of offering guests a chance to indulge in diverse wine-tasting experiences without having to traverse multiple locations. The first phase of this ambitious project, Prelude, saw the light of day in 2011. This was followed by the inauguration of Bolero, a Spanish-themed village, in 2020. The culmination of this vision will see a French village, aptly named C’est La Vie, in the coming years.

Vienza: A Taste of Italy in Temecula

Vienza, the latest addition to Europa Village, is more than just a place for wine enthusiasts. It boasts an array of attractions including a tasting room, a grand ballroom, an authentic Italian market, and a deli. The village has also garnered recognition for its Metodo Classico Brut, which won accolades at the California State Fair.

Future Plans for Europa Village

The development of Europa Village is far from over. The resort has plans for additional landscaping, a hotel, and an amphitheater, aiming to complete these enhancements within the next three to five years. Like different ‘lands’ in a theme park, each village in Europa Village aims to provide guests with a unique, culturally immersive experience, right in the heart of Temecula.