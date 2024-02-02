Egypt and Italy Enhance Bilateral Cooperation with 82 Million Pound Development Partnership

In a significant move, Egypt and Italy have amplified their bilateral cooperation through diverse development sectors with a joint endeavor worth 82 million pounds. This partnership is significantly fortified by a debt swap program, which has successfully executed three phases, totaling $350 million.

Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation Meets Italy's Deputy Minister

Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, recently convened with Italy's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Edmondo Cirelli. The meeting focused on discussing ongoing cooperation and the specifics of the debt swap agreements.

Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Minister Al-Mashat acknowledged the importance of the strong relationship with Italy, which has facilitated funding for key development projects in areas such as food security, energy, water, education, and civil society. She also highlighted the enhanced collaboration between Egypt and Europe under the 'Team Europe' initiative since 2020.

Italy's Ongoing Commitment to Egypt

Cirelli reciprocated the sentiment, expressing Italy's eagerness to continue and expand its economic and political relationship with Egypt. The collaborative efforts, covering various sectors such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare, aim to contribute to Egypt's socio-economic development. This partnership testifies to the robust relationship between Egypt and Italy, with both nations standing to benefit from the positive outcomes.