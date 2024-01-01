Diving into 2024: Italians Celebrate New Year with Traditional Tiber River Plunge

As the new year 2024 dawned, Italians congregated for their traditional New Year’s Day event – a jubilant dive into the Tiber River. This annual spectacle, held in the heart of Rome, has become a customary ritual for both locals and tourists, signifying the commencement of the year with a burst of exhilaration.

A Splash of Tradition

The daring participants, often adorned in vibrant and occasionally whimsical costumes, take a leap of faith from the Cavour Bridge into the frigid waters of the Tiber. This audacious plunge, witnessed by throngs of spectators, is more than just a festive activity. It serves as a symbolic act of purification and renewal, greeting the new year with vigour and enthusiasm.

Ensuring Safety Amidst Celebration

While the event is filled with mirth and celebration, the safety of the divers is paramount. Emergency services are always on standby, ensuring the wellbeing of the participants as they engage in this adventurous tradition.

A Diverse Gathering for a Festive Plunge

The annual dive attracts a diverse crowd of people. It forms part of a broader range of festivities held throughout the city on New Year’s Day. At the heart of these celebrations is Marco Fois, who continues a 78-year-old tradition, initiated by Belgian expat Rick De Sonay in 1946. De Sonay, who moved to Rome, began celebrating his birthday on January 1 with a dive into the Tiber. Over the years, this personal celebration transformed into a global event, live-streamed for the world to join in the festivities. Today, it remains a cherished part of Italian culture, marking the passage into a new year with a splash.