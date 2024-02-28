David Lynch Unveils 'Interiors by David Lynch: A Thinking Room' at Salone del Mobile Milano

Renowned for his surreal storytelling in film, David Lynch is extending his artistic narrative into the design world with 'Interiors by David Lynch: A Thinking Room,' premiering at the 62nd Salone del Mobile Milano. This immersive installation aims to blur the boundaries between external reality and internal experience, embodying Lynch's vision of art's interconnectedness.

From Screen to Space: Lynch's Design Evolution

Lynch's transition from film to furniture isn't a recent development. His design endeavors date back to 1997 with a furniture collection showcased at the Milan Furniture Fair and the design of Paris nightclub Silencio in 2011, drawing inspiration from his own film, Mulholland Drive. The Thinking Room, curated by Antonio Monda and sprawling over 500 square feet, features a large wooden chair, seven gilded cylinders, and a vaulted ceiling with metal tubes, all enveloped in Lynch's signature blue velvet. This project, a collaboration with scenographers from Milan's Piccolo Theatre and designed by Lombardini22, is described as a 'treasure box for a diamond,' offering visitors a journey into a space that is both an external projection and an inward exploration.

The Concept Behind the Thinking Room

The installation is more than a mere display of interior design; it's an exploration of the relationship between our external surroundings and our inner selves. Lynch believes in the deep, sometimes symbiotic relationship between design and individuality, where spaces and objects reflect and affect our interiority. The Thinking Room seeks to be an embodiment of this philosophy, offering an original and metaphysical reflection on the creation of interiors. It's an invitation to experience a space that is, according to Salone president Maria Porro, 'another world, an inner space.'

A Multifaceted Experience

The Thinking Room is not just an exhibition but an immersive experience that merges design, music, art, and architecture. Lynch's project promises to transport visitors into a realm where the material meets the metaphysical, and the external blends with the internal. With its intricate design and layered elements, the installation exemplifies Lynch's unique ability to create narratives and experiences that transcend traditional storytelling mediums. As visitors step into the Thinking Room, they're not just entering a physical space but embarking on a journey into the depths of their own consciousness.

The debut of 'Interiors by David Lynch: A Thinking Room' at Salone del Mobile Milano marks an exciting moment in the intersection of film, design, and personal expression. By bringing his distinctive vision of narrative and space into the realm of interior design, Lynch challenges us to reconsider the relationship between our environments and our internal worlds. As we contemplate the future implications of this project, it's clear that Lynch continues to push the boundaries of creativity, inviting us into spaces that are not only physically immersive but also deeply reflective of our innermost selves.