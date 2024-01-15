Comparative Study on Aerial Inspection Methods for Solar PV Plants

A partnership of researchers from the University of Genoa and Wesii, an Italian aerial inspection company, recently completed a comparative study on two methods of inspecting photovoltaic (PV) solar plants using aerial infrared thermography. The first technique hinged on utilizing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) equipped with classical thermal cameras, while the second employed high-speed thermal cameras mounted on an airplane. The study included not just the technical comparison, but also an economic analysis of the two techniques.

Technical Aspects: UAVs Vs Airplanes

The UAVs used in the study were armed with DJI M2EA thermal cameras featuring an uncooled microbolometer detector. On the other hand, the airplane mounted different high-resolution cooled thermal cameras. Both methods were put to the test on two PV plants in northern Italy, each boasting an installed capacity of around 1 MW.

The researchers observed that the UAV method resulted in a slower inspection process due to the necessity for lower speeds to prevent smearing effects. Conversely, the airplane could cover larger areas more swiftly, though it necessitated more expensive cooled thermal cameras due to its higher speed.

Analyzing Visual and Thermal Images

The collected visual and thermal images were meticulously analyzed to identify thermal abnormalities. The study revealed that 99.6% of the most critical defects and approximately 98% of all thermal defects detected by UAV inspections were affirmed by airplane inspections. The temperature variance between the two methods was insignificant at 0.23 K.

Economic Analysis: Cost Vs Coverage

From an economic standpoint, UAV inspections bear lower daily costs but can scrutinize a smaller area of up to 20 MW per day. In contrast, airplane inspections are costlier but can cover up to 300 MW per day. The cost analysis indicated that for inspections of PV plants necessitating more than two working days, employing an airplane is more economically viable. This is particularly true when the PV power is spread across multiple smaller plants within the same region.