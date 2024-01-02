Citalia Unveils Comprehensive Guide to Italy, Expands Offerings Amid Rising Demand

Travel operator Citalia, renowned for its focus on Italian holidays, has unveiled a novel, comprehensive guide to Italy. The guide is designed to inspire, educate, and assist both travel agents and travelers in planning their ideal Italian getaway. This move follows a significant 25% growth in demand witnessed the previous year, and demonstrates Citalia’s commitment to continually improve and expand its offerings.

Five Thematic Experiences

The travel guide is meticulously organized into five distinct themes, each representing a unique Italian experience: coasts, islands, lakes, countryside, and cities. This thematic approach allows travelers to delve deeper into the specifics of each region, making well-informed choices that align with their personal travel preferences.

Each section of the guide contains a wealth of knowledge, including personal recommendations from Citalia’s own specialists who have extensive firsthand experience exploring Italy. This insider information is aimed at assuring both travel agents and their clients of the quality and authenticity of the recommended accommodations, restaurants, and activities.

Expanded Offerings

In response to the growing demand, Citalia has also broadened its portfolio with three new escorted tours and the introduction of over 20 new hotels. These include noteworthy establishments such as the Villa Rosa Hotel in Lake Garda, Palazzo Giovanelli in Venice, and the Hotel Plaza Opera in Sicily.

Anticipating Future Trends

Erin Johnson, the marketing director at Citalia, highlighted the rising popularity of multi-destination holidays within Italy. She predicts that this trend will continue to gain momentum well into 2024. Emphasizing Citalia’s commitment to customizing holiday experiences, Johnson stated that the company’s expert team is perfectly equipped to assist travel agents in creating the ultimate Italian holiday for their clients.