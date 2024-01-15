en English
Fashion

Celebrities Light Up the Runway at Prada Menswear Fall/Winter 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:07 pm EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
In the heart of Milan’s buzzing fashion district, the Prada Menswear Fall/Winter 2024 show ignited the runway with a blend of corporate core and nerdy-chic aesthetics. The event served as a magnet for celebrities, each bringing a unique fashion footprint to the illustrious occasion. Among the attendees, James McAvoy, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brooklyn Beckham, LaKeith Stanfield, and Kasmere Trice stirred up the most buzz with their stylistic choices.

Bringing Personal Style to the Forefront

McAvoy captured cool casual in a black-and-white floral print shirt and black trousers under a gray jacket. Gyllenhaal, on the other hand, leaned towards a traditional casual style, sporting black slacks, a gray sweater, and a black bomber jacket, accentuated by shades. Brooklyn Beckham, the scion of the Beckham family, chose a simple yet stylish ensemble. He paired black trousers with a brown button-down sweater and a matching scarf, rounding off his look with black Prada loafers.

The Standout Couple

LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice, a newly married couple with a son, displayed a coordinated fashion narrative that held the audience’s attention. Stanfield, known for his roles in award-winning films, donned black trousers and a gray shirt with detailed pockets. He accessorized with black shades and a hat adorned with the Prada logo. Complementing her husband’s style, Trice sported a long-sleeve denim crop top and a floor-length denim skirt, punctuated by a Prada hat similar to Stanfield’s.

Prada’s Exploration of Fashion Trends

The Prada Menswear Fall/Winter 2024 collection, showcased in the presence of these celebrities, explored the anticipated fashion trends of 2024. This included a juxtaposition of corporate and leisure looks, accessorized with notable pieces that comment on the human inability to disconnect from work. The collection also subtly referenced climate change and made a case for spending more time outdoors, featuring uncinched raincoats and athletic textured leggings. The show aimed to challenge the architecture of clothing and incorporated references to various eras from the 1920s to the 1960s.

Fashion Italy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

