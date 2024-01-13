en English
Human Rights

Cardinal Krajewski Inaugurates Fifth Pope Francis Laundromat in Naples

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Cardinal Krajewski Inaugurates Fifth Pope Francis Laundromat in Naples

Cardinal Konrad Krajewski has inaugurated the fifth laundromat dedicated to Pope Francis in Naples, Italy. Managed by the Community of St. Egidio, and sponsored by Procter & Gamble in collaboration with Haier Europe, the center provides essential services such as washing machines, dryers, and showers to the homeless and disadvantaged. The facility, located at the ‘House of Friendship’ in the Church of Saints Philip and James, serves not just as a physical amenity but also as a beacon of hope and rebirth for those it serves.

A Tangible Expression of God’s Presence

Cardinal Krajewski champions this laundromat as a tangible expression of God’s presence and closeness to the least fortunate. These centers, part of a broader project that includes similar facilities in Rome, Genoa, and Turin, are more than just laundromats—they are symbols of compassion and empathy, breaking the cycle of neglect and indifference that often surrounds the homeless.

Changing Perceptions of the Poor

Overseeing the operation is Benedetta Ferone, who heads the service for the homeless of the Community of St. Egidio. Her vision is not just to provide essential services, but also to change perceptions of the poor. The impact of these centers is palpable, with over 300 individuals having left the streets for better lives since their inception.

Addressing Homelessness Amid Tragedy

The inauguration of this laundromat comes at a time when homelessness in Naples is under the spotlight due to the recent deaths of two individuals from harsh living conditions. The Community of St. Egidio is actively involved in mitigating such tragedies by providing hot meals and blankets during the cold season to various neighborhoods in Naples, underscoring the need for a more humane approach to the city’s social issues.

Human Rights Italy Social Issues
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

