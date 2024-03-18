Boholano Artist Melvin Vitor Wins Prestigious Leonardo Da Vinci Prize for Hyper-Realistic Art

From the tranquil town of Baclayon, Bohol, emerges a story of artistic triumph. Melvin Vitor, a local artist celebrated for his hyper-realistic paintings, has been honored with the Leonardo Da Vinci International Prize in Milan, Italy, this April. His award-winning depiction of Pedro Angco, an environmentalist and fellow Boholano, has catapulted him onto the international stage, showcasing his exceptional talent in bringing lifelike images to the canvas using oil pastel.

Artistic Journey and Inspiration

Vitor's journey into the realm of hyperrealism is both a testament to his talent and his dedication to preserving Boholano culture. His paintings go beyond mere replication; they delve into hyper surrealism by integrating his subconscious, values, and advocacies, thereby giving life to the forgotten identities and traditions of the Boholano people. "The tattoos of Boholanos, or pintados, are not common anymore. Through paintings, I can give value and immortalize the identity of a Boholano," Vitor expressed, highlighting his commitment to cultural preservation.

More Than Just an Artist

Aside from his artistic endeavors, Vitor is deeply involved in his community, particularly in nurturing future talents. He dedicates his spare time to teaching art to children, emphasizing the importance of culture and art over the allure of technology and games. Despite the challenges, Vitor remains steadfast in his goal to put Bohol on the world map for arts and culture, aspiring to inspire future Boholano artists to dream big. His approach to art is deeply personal, reflecting his own struggles with severe myopia and the influence of his father, which have shaped his journey and success in the visual arts.

Giving Back Through Art

In the aftermath of typhoon Odette in 2020, Vitor showcased his philanthropic spirit by selling his paintings and donating the proceeds to those affected and the church. His efforts underscore his commitment not just to art but to his community and fellow Boholanos. "Sino ba naman si Elvin para maka-receive ng ganito? Ang saya-saya ko po," Vitor remarked, his humility shining through his achievements. As he continues to carve his name in the world of painting and visual arts, his dedication to helping Bohol and its culture remains unwavering.

As Melvin Vitor steps onto the international stage to receive the Leonardo Da Vinci International Prize, his story is a beacon of inspiration, not only to aspiring artists but to all who believe in the power of art to preserve culture, inspire future generations, and make a tangible difference in the world. His journey from a small town in Bohol to international recognition is a testament to the boundless possibilities that come with talent, dedication, and a heart for community and culture.