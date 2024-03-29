Biman Bangladesh Relaunches Dhaka-Rome Flight Amidst Calls for Transparency

After a nine-year hiatus, Biman Bangladesh Airlines celebrated the relaunch of its direct flight route between Dhaka and Rome on Wednesday, a move that has been met with enthusiasm and caution by the Bangladeshi expatriate community in Italy. The reopening ceremony, which coincided with an iftar gathering in Rome, was not just a cause for celebration but also a platform for expatriates to voice their concerns over past issues of corruption and mismanagement that led to the route's initial closure in 2015.

Rekindled Hopes and Expectations

The Dhaka-Rome-Dhaka flight route, primarily serving the substantial Bangladeshi community in Italy, estimated at 350,000 individuals, had been a vital link for expatriates until it was discontinued in 2015 due to allegations of internal corruption and mismanagement within Biman Bangladesh Airlines. At the relaunch event, Kibria Golam Mohammad, a long-time Italian resident and official of the European Union Awami League, emphasized the importance of maintaining the route through transparent and efficient service. Biman's Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azam responded to these concerns with assurances of prioritizing service quality and integrity.

Government's Stance on Accountability

In light of the past issues that led to the route's cessation, Md Mokammel Hossain, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, issued a stern warning against any form of corruption or mismanagement within Biman Bangladesh Airlines. The commitment to provide a corruption-free service was echoed at the highest levels, indicating a significant push towards regaining passenger trust and ensuring the route's longevity. This stance was supported by the attendance of notable figures such as Sajjadul Hassan, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, at the inaugural ceremony.

Operational Highlights and Future Prospects

The first flight marking the route's relaunch was operated using Biman's Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 254 passengers from Rome to Dhaka. The reception of the flight in Rome, attended by Bangladesh's Ambassador to Italy Monirul Islam, was a poignant reminder of the route's significance to the expatriate community. The airline's management has been vocal about their dedication to ensuring a hassle-free experience for passengers,