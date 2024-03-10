Andrea and Matteo Bocelli's Emotional Oscars 'Time to Say Goodbye' Performance Marks Career Milestone

World-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli, accompanied by his son Matteo, delivered a heartfelt rendition of 'Time to Say Goodbye' at the 96th Academy Awards, introducing a new Oscars version of the iconic song alongside composer Hans Zimmer. The duo's performance paid homage to industry icons lost over the past year, making it a poignant moment of the evening. Having sold over 90 million albums worldwide, Andrea Bocelli's surprise Oscars appearance not only captivated audiences but also celebrated his 30th anniversary in the music industry, highlighting a career filled with timeless music and international acclaim.

Reimagining a Classic

The original song, 'Con te Partirò,' premiered in 1995 and gained global recognition the following year when Bocelli collaborated with Sarah Brightman, blending Italian and English lyrics. For the Oscars, the Bocellis, in partnership with Hans Zimmer, introduced a version that resonates with the gravity of the In Memoriam segment. Matteo Bocelli, emerging from his father's shadow with his debut album, joined the stage, showcasing the familial bond through music. This rendition of 'Time to Say Goodbye' is now available on streaming platforms, inviting a new generation to experience its timeless appeal.

A Legacy of Inspiration

'Time to Say Goodbye' stands as a testament to Andrea Bocelli's enduring influence in the music world. Describing the song as 'timeless,' Bocelli shared his belief in its universal message of hope and departure, a theme that transcends musical trends. This performance marks Bocelli's second appearance at the Oscars, following his 1999 duet with Celine Dion. The song's selection for the In Memoriam segment underscores its significance in commemorating the lives of those who have made indelible marks on the entertainment industry.

Commemorating a Storied Career

The Oscars appearance is part of a larger celebration marking Andrea Bocelli's 30 years of musical contributions. With plans to headline BST Hyde Park in 2024, Bocelli continues to collaborate with a diverse array of artists, spanning opera to pop. His work with Matteo on 'A Family Christmas' album and other projects underscores a shared commitment to musical excellence across generations. As the Bocellis look forward, their Oscars performance serves as a poignant reminder of the power of music to unite, commemorate, and inspire.

Andrea Bocelli's journey from a young Italian tenor to a global phenomenon is a narrative of perseverance, talent, and passion. As he celebrates three decades of captivating audiences worldwide, his legacy is not just in the songs he sings but in the emotional connections he fosters. The Oscars performance, a blend of personal achievement and collective memory, stands as a powerful testament to music's enduring impact on our lives.