Italy

American Couple’s Italian Dream: Owning a Piece of History

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:54 am EST
American Couple's Italian Dream: Owning a Piece of History

Imbued with a deep-seated love for Italy and its rich history, Aileen and Tom White, a pair from Boulder, Colorado, embarked on a quest in 2016 in search of a home in the heart of Italy. Their journey, rife with anticipation and excitement, led them to the medieval village of Exilles, where they discovered a 400-year-old tower that captured their hearts. Purchased in 2017 for a modest 19,000 euros, this property was about to become an integral part of their love affair with Italy.

From Hesitation to Transformation

Despite initial uncertainties, the Whites took the plunge and embarked on a six-month renovation project. With an investment of approximately $94,000, the ancient tower metamorphosed into a modern vacation home, affectionately named Torre Piccolo. This transformation was more than a mere construction project; it was the manifestation of their dream, a tangible symbol of their connection to Italy’s rich past and vibrant present.

Embracing the Italian Life

Living in Exilles has offered the couple more than just a change of scenery. The warm welcome from the villagers, the slow-paced lifestyle, and the strong sense of community have enriched their experience. The Whites have dived headfirst into the culture, learning Italian, participating in local festivities, and integrating seamlessly into the village life. Their journey in Exilles isn’t just about owning a piece of Italian history; it’s about becoming a part of that history.

The Dream Continues

While they still maintain properties in the US and are working around visa limitations, the Whites aspire to spend more time in their beloved Italy. Their experience is a testament to the power of dreams and the magic that can unfold when those dreams are pursued relentlessly. They urge others who harbor similar dreams to find their perfect space and make it a reality, emphasizing that the human experience they’ve gained is the most invaluable return on their investment.

Italy Travel & Tourism
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

