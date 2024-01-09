American Couple Embarks on Renovation Adventure in Italy’s Medieval Village of Exilles

Whisked away by the allure of Italy, American couple Aileen and Tom White have successfully woven their dreams into reality. Their shared passion for the country’s rich culture and history led them to purchase a centuries-old tower in the quaint medieval village of Exilles, nestled in the picturesque Piedmont region. This marked the beginning of their fascinating journey of renovation and integration into the local community.

Acquiring the Historical Tower

Enamored with Italy through multiple visits over their 18-year-long marriage, the Whites finally acquired their own piece of Italian history in October 2017. The 400-year-old tower, bought for a modest 19,000 euros, represented more than a property investment. It was the embodiment of their deep-seated love for the country and its people.

Challenges and Renovations

While the purchase was a dream come true, it did not come without its share of challenges. The Whites faced minor hurdles such as opening an Italian bank account, a necessary step in their property acquisition. Undeterred, they plunged headfirst into the renovation process in early 2018.

The refurbishment, costing around $94,000, aimed at modernizing the ancient tower while preserving its historical charm. The couple added a spacious bathroom, a new hot water system, and an open stairway to allow more light into the building. They also converted spaces for a fresh kitchen and living area, infusing their new home with a blend of tradition and modernity.

Integration and Friendships

The Whites’ journey was not limited to bricks and mortar. Their desire to immerse themselves in the local community was met with open arms and reciprocal warmth. This led to strong friendships and a newfound appreciation for the slower, more enriching pace of life in Exilles.

Learning the Italian language was another part of their adventure. Aileen picked it up more readily, while Tom also made considerable efforts through immersive courses. Their integration was marked by not only sharing spaces but also sharing languages and cultures.

Looking Ahead

While their aspiration is to spend more extended periods in Italy, the couple’s plans are currently limited by tourist visa restrictions. However, their love for their Italian home remains undeterred.

Reflecting on their journey, the Whites advise others with similar dreams to find the right place that suits them and to actively pursue their goals. They emphasize that the enriching human experiences gained from their venture far outweigh the challenges, making their Italian adventure truly worthwhile.