ALRIGH2T Project Spearheads Aviation's Leap into Hydrogen Fuel with Milan and Paris Airport Trials

The ambitious ALRIGH2T project, under ENEA's leadership and funded by the European Commission, embarks on a pioneering journey to transform aviation and airport operations through liquid hydrogen. This initiative, involving 21 entities across the globe, aims to fortify Europe's position in research, industrial innovation, and the burgeoning hydrogen economy.

Revolutionizing Aviation with Liquid Hydrogen

With an investment nearing 10 million euros, ALRIGH2T is set to embark on groundbreaking trials at Milan Malpensa and Paris airports. These tests will explore and validate two distinct methods for hydrogen refueling in aircraft and ground handling vehicles - direct refueling in Milan and tank replacement/exchange in Paris. This endeavor not only highlights the project's innovative approach but also its dedication to comparing these methods' effectiveness, safety, and cost-efficiency.

Technical Excellence and Environmental Impact

ENEA's involvement extends beyond coordination; it is pivotal in developing, evaluating, and implementing these technological solutions. Viviana Cigolotti, leading ENEA's dedicated laboratory, emphasizes the project's significance in a competitive European landscape and its potential to significantly reduce aviation's carbon footprint. With the aviation sector responsible for about 3% of global greenhouse gas emissions, ALRIGH2T's success could mark a crucial step in the industry's decarbonization efforts.

A Unified Vision for Sustainable Aviation

Alessandro Fidato of SEA Aeroporti di Milano underscores the project's alignment with broader industry goals for zero emissions by 2030. By focusing on sustainable aviation fuels (SAF) and hydrogen, the initiative not only supports current airport operations but also lays the groundwork for future passenger flights powered by hydrogen. The collaboration among stakeholders and the project's comprehensive experimentation at Milan Malpensa airport exemplify a concerted push towards sustainable aviation.

This groundbreaking project, unveiled at a kick-off meeting in Brussels, signifies a bold step forward in aviation's transition to greener alternatives. By leveraging liquid hydrogen, ALRIGH2T not only aims to revolutionize airport and aircraft operations but also to inspire a global shift towards sustainable mobility, reinforcing airports' pivotal role in the hydrogen economy's expansion.