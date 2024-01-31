All Aboard the Luxury: New Train Routes Set to Enhance Global Travel in 2024

As the world continues to rev up its gears in 2024, the train travel industry is not left in the dust. New routes are set to launch across the globe, offering a diverse range of experiences to satiate the wanderlust of train enthusiasts and luxury travelers alike. From the lush landscapes of Vietnam to the bustling cities of Europe, each journey promises a unique blend of comfort, luxury, and captivating scenery.

Indulgence on Rails: Vietnam's Vietage Train

Starting May 15, the Vietage train by Anantara is introducing a new route between Nha Trang and Quy Nhon. The train offers an indulgent travel experience replete with afternoon tea, free-flow wines, and massages. A one-way ticket on this luxurious journey costs $420, a price that promises an unforgettable ride through Vietnam's picturesque countryside.

Connecting Cultures: Italy to Slovenia

In April 2024, a new high-speed train is set to connect Italy and Slovenia, easing travel between Milan and Ljubljana. This route, punctuated by scenic stops, promises to be a treat for travelers seeking a blend of speed and aesthetic pleasure.

Speed and Scenery: Japan's Hokuriku Shinkansen

In March, Japan's Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train is extending its service to include the Hokuriku region's farther reaches. The move will significantly reduce travel time from Tokyo to Tsuruga, offering a seamless blend of efficiency and breathtaking landscapes.

Old World Charm: Orient Express La Dolce Vita

Italy is also set to welcome the debut of the Orient Express La Dolce Vita, a glamorous sleeper train offering overnight routes to various Italian destinations. With deluxe cabins starting at $2,700 per person per night, the train promises a journey steeped in luxury and the allure of the Italian landscape.

Resuming Opulence: Belmond's Eastern & Oriental Express

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, Belmond's Eastern & Oriental Express is resuming its opulent journeys through Malaysia from Singapore. With trips starting at $4,650, the train offers a rediscovery of Southeast Asian charm through a lens of unmatched luxury.

Enhanced Connectivity: Paris and Berlin

Paris and Berlin are set to enhance their connectivity with a new overnight sleeper train route and an upcoming high-speed TGV service. Scheduled to begin by the end of the year, these routes bridge the gap between two of Europe's most vibrant cities.

Coastal Luxury: Belmond Venice-Simplon Orient Express

The Belmond Venice-Simplon Orient Express is introducing a new route from Paris to Portofino. The journey features luxurious travel and a two-night stay at Belmond's Splendido hotel, with fares starting at approximately $8,525.09 USD. The route allows travelers to experience the opulence of train travel while soaking in the coastal beauty of Portofino.