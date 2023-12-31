en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

2023: A Year of Unprecedented Immigration to the EU

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:22 pm EST
2023: A Year of Unprecedented Immigration to the EU

In a historic upswing, the year 2023 witnessed an unparalleled surge in immigration to the European Union. The epicenter of this influx is the Italian island of Lampedusa, a key entry point into Europe, now grappling with a swelling tide of migrants. The ripple effects of this development are shaking the very foundations of the EU, triggering heated debates about immigration policies, and probing the need for a unified, humane response to the complexities of migration.

Unprecedented Surge in Migrant Arrivals

Lampedusa, a small Sicilian island, has seen a significant increase in migrant arrivals since last summer. As Europe erects walls on its borders to stem the so-called ‘invasion’, the island has become a pressure cooker of sorts. Italy registered over 155,700 irregular arrivals by sea this year, a sharp increase compared to the previous year. The number of migrant arrivals in Italy in 2023 has reached 144,000, a substantial escalation from the preceding year. Lampedusa has been the gateway for nearly 46,100 migrants, including a large number of unaccompanied minors.

Political Moves and Humanitarian Concerns

Italy’s far-right government, in a move that has sparked controversy, signed an agreement to set up centers in Albania to accommodate 3,000 asylum seekers. The move has been criticized by aid workers and NGOs alike. There are concerns that non-EU countries could be turned into detention centers, exchanged for the promise of EU membership. In an alarming development, negotiators from the European Parliament and the Council of the EU reached a political agreement on a new pact on migration and asylum, aiming to shift responsibility for protecting asylum seekers beyond its borders. This could lead to fewer migrants on European soil but potentially more deaths at Europe’s gates, as asylum seekers are forced to take increasingly dangerous routes to avoid violence from border officials.

The Humanitarian Crisis and the EU’s Response

In a recent incident, a migrant rescue ship with 106 people on board, including 40 minors, some unaccompanied, disembarked in southern Italy. They were found and saved in international waters southwest of Lampedusa. Despite concerted efforts to combat human trafficking and cooperate with Tunisian and Libyan authorities, the flow of refugees from various countries continues unabated. The report also underscores the challenges faced by NGOs in conducting sea rescues and the alarming number of migrant deaths and missing persons in the central Mediterranean. This ongoing humanitarian crisis is a litmus test for the EU’s immigration policy and its relations among member states.

0
Europe Italy
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Exploring 2024: From Historical Commemorations to Off-the-Beaten-Path Destinations

By Geeta Pillai

Safeguarding Authenticity: How a Bilateral Agreement is Protecting Iconic Food and Drink Products

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Retrospective 2023: Navigating a Year of Challenges and Milestones

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Queen Margrethe II Steps Down, Ending 52-Year Reign in Denmark

By Nitish Verma

Historic Abdication: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Step Down After 5 ...
@Breaking News · 2 hours
Historic Abdication: Denmark's Queen Margrethe II to Step Down After 5 ...
heart comment 0
Queen Margrethe II Steps Down, Marking Dawn of a New Era

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II Steps Down, Marking Dawn of a New Era
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: A New Era Awaits

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Abdication: A New Era Awaits
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate: A New Era for Danish Monarchy

By Wojciech Zylm

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to Abdicate: A New Era for Danish Monarchy
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences

By Geeta Pillai

European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
Latest Headlines
World News
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
11 seconds
MRI Lumbar Vertebral Canal Study Offers New Insight into Low Back Pain
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
27 seconds
Phenotypic Characterization of GA Predictors in AMD: A Pathway to Personalized Medicine
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
4 mins
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
8 mins
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
9 mins
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
11 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
11 mins
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
13 mins
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
15 mins
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
1 hour
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app