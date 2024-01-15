1989 STUDIO Unveils FW24 Collection at Milan Fashion Week

1989 STUDIO, a fashion house helmed by esteemed designer Chaz Jordan, has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2024 collection during Milan Fashion Week. This milestone event saw the brand diverging from the customary Paris runway, introducing its latest works with the backdrop of Milan's grandeur. The event coincided with the grand opening of the brand's multifunctional showroom at G.B Piranesi 4, Milan, which will serve as a commercial office and a design studio.

Exploring Elevated Simplicity and Modern Luxury

The FW24 collection is a testament to 1989 STUDIO's continuous pursuit of understated luxury. It incorporates new techniques and silhouettes, exemplifying the brand's ability to transform simple elements into extraordinary fashion pieces. An outstanding feature of the collection is the laser-flocked denim, boasting a three-dimensional pattern, a symbol of the brand's commitment to innovation.

A Celebratory Event

The launch event did not only feature the brand's new collection but also celebrated the inauguration of its new showroom. The space reflects Jordan's couture aesthetic and the brand's ethos, blending the past with the present. The event was further amplified by a surprise performance by acclaimed rapper Quavo, adding an element of surprise and excitement to the proceedings.

1989 STUDIO: Blending Streetwear with Luxury Fashion

Chaz Jordan's journey in the fashion industry has been significantly shaped by street culture and guidance from industry giants like Don C, Ibn Jasper, and Virgil Abloh. The ethos of 1989 STUDIO lies in crafting luxury pieces that are not just accessible but also resonate with Jordan's personal story and the evolution of streetwear fashion. The FW24 collection embodies the fusion of streetwear and luxury fashion, celebrating the cultural influence of streetwear on the ever-evolving fashion landscape.