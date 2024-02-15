Italian Senate Approves Controversial Migrant Deal with Albania

Italian Senate Greenlights Migrant Deal with Albania

Advertisment

A Controversial Agreement

In a move that has sparked heated debate, the Italian Senate has approved an agreement with Albania to house migrants during the processing of their asylum requests. The bill, which passed with a vote of 93-61, is part of the Italian government's effort to share the migration burden with the rest of Europe. However, it has drawn criticism from campaigners who argue it will lead to the proliferation of detention-like centers, as well as human rights groups who express concern over Italy outsourcing its international obligations.

The 'Rwanda Clause' and Safe Countries

Advertisment

Under the reforms, EU states are allowed to designate a country as safe if an individual has family ties or other connections there. However, the so-called 'Rwanda clause' enables them to bypass these requirements if a prior EU agreement has been made with that country. This mirrors a similar EU arrangement with Turkey in 2016, where all arriving asylum seekers on the Greek islands are sent back in exchange for political or financial incentives.

Albania: Not a Safe Third Country

Unlike the Rwanda or Turkey deals, the agreement with Albania circumvents safe-country concepts and opens up even more possibilities for EU states to offload people elsewhere. Senior European Commission official Michael Shotter clarified that, for legal purposes, it's still Italy because Italy has said that it is applying Italian law no matter that it is in Albania. However, making vulnerability assessments and ensuring fundamental rights are respected once people are in the facilities raise tricky questions for legal experts.

Advertisment

The Italian Senate's decision comes amid closer scrutiny of an Italian deal to process some 3,000 people plucked from international waters by Italian boats and sent to facilities in a port in Albania. The plan has been criticized by Italy's opposition and human rights groups, as Albania is not part of the European Union and therefore does not have to follow EU guidelines on detention, treatment, and deportation of people seeking asylum. The centers will be built with Italian funds and staffed with Italian civil servants.

In 2023, more than 157,000 people reached Italy by boat, according to Italian interior ministry data. Italy's right-wing government, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has been criticized for not doing enough to stop boats, despite campaigning on a strong anti-immigration platform in 2022.

Amnesty International's chief migration and asylum researcher Matteo De Bellis has warned that individuals disembarked in Albania and brought to the centers, including refugees and people seeking asylum, "would be automatically detained and unable to leave" the centers for up to 18 months. This, he argues, would be unlawful under international law, as automatic detention is inherently arbitrary. Moreover, transport to Albania would mean people rescued from harrowing situations at sea would have to stay on boats for days longer than needed, potentially putting lives at risk.