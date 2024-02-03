Italian Games Factory Unleashes Hell Galaxy: A Space Battle RPG

The universe is about to get a little more terrifying, thanks to the upcoming game from Italian Games Factory, Hell Galaxy. This space battle RPG is a cocktail of horror and action set in a universe brimming with abundant resources and monstrous entities. Players will find themselves in the cockpit of a spaceship, representing the Human Empire's fleet, navigating treacherous space while fending off eldritch horrors and hostile ships.

A Prisoner's Journey

Players in Hell Galaxy are initially cast as prisoners of the Human Empire. However, they are given a chance for redemption. Their mission? Venture into an uncharted galaxy filled with unknown terrors and priceless resources. Survival becomes the ultimate game, with players battling not only the external threats of space but also the challenges of their prisoner status.

Customization and Economy

One of the game's key features is the extensive customization options for spaceships. Players can adapt their vessels to suit their unique playstyle and the ever-evolving threats they encounter. This flexibility adds a layer of strategy to the game, as players must consider their ship's capabilities against the dangers of space. Additionally, Hell Galaxy boasts a player-driven economy, adding depth and variability to the gameplay. Players must gather resources, trade, and navigate the economic landscape to progress in the game.

Exploration and Danger

Exploration is another key aspect of Hell Galaxy. The galaxy is vast, filled with secrets waiting to be unearthed. But exploration comes with its perils. Monstrous entities lurk in the cosmos, ready to attack unwary explorers. The thrill of discovery is juxtaposed with the constant threat of danger, creating a gripping gameplay experience. To give players a taste of what's to come, Italian Games Factory has released a new trailer. Furthermore, a demo will be available during the Steam Next Fest, running from February 5th to 12th.