Human Rights

Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:27 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:56 am EST
Israel's relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists

The ongoing Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip continue to claim scores of Palestinian civilian lives. The Beit Lahia project, a residential area, recently witnessed the decimation of buildings owned by the Khair al-Din, al-Kurd, and al-Qadi families. The catastrophic attack led to the death of more than 30 individuals, including two journalists from the Khair al-Din family—Mohammad Khair al-Din and cameraman Ahmad Maher Khair al-Din.

Unceasing Attacks and Mounting Casualties

Moreover, an Israeli strike near the Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis resulted in a surge of casualties—according to reports from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. The central Gaza Strip also bore the brunt of Israeli strikes, leading to 17 more deaths. The bombings did not spare the vicinity of an UNRWA clinic in the al-Maghazi refugee camp, causing additional fatalities and injuries.

Broken Families and Shattered Lives

The impact of this conflict resonates deeply within the civilian population of Gaza. The long-term toll of the conflict is nothing short of devastating, claiming over 21,110 lives, predominantly among women and children. Adding to the despair, more than 55,243 have suffered injuries, and thousands remain missing under the rubble.

(Read Also: Global Echoes of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: Ideological Divides and Harassment on Campuses and Workplaces)

Violation of International Laws and Humanitarian Crisis

Israel’s actions have not only resulted in colossal loss of innocent lives but are also in stark violation of international laws. The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, a Geneva-based organisation, categorises these actions as war crimes. Furthermore, the conflict has displaced over 1.9 million people, leaving them without safe shelter. The massive destruction of housing units, infrastructure facilities, schools, and hospitals has exacerbated the crisis, leaving the residents in a dire state.

As the conflict rages on, the world watches in despair. The need for an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian intervention is louder than ever. However, the road to peace remains fraught with challenges, and the civilians caught in the crossfire continue to pay the highest price.

(Read Also: Gaza Under Siege: Intensified Bombing Fuels Humanitarian Crisis)

0
Human Rights Israel Palestine War World
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

