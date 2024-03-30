Israeli Military Actions in Gaza: 13 Children Killed Near Al-Shifa Hospital

In a harrowing development emerging from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military's operations have resulted in the tragic deaths of 13 Gazan children, with targeted actions taking place in and around Al-Shifa Hospital. This event has sparked international outrage and calls for immediate investigation into what the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor describes as blatant violations of international law.

Chronology of Tragedy

The Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor released a report early this month, detailing how over a span of just one week, Israeli soldiers executed 13 Palestinian children through direct shooting. These incidents occurred both within and in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, a major healthcare facility in Gaza City. Victims ranged from four to 16 years of age, highlighting the indiscriminate nature of these attacks. Some children were killed during a siege of their homes, while others lost their lives attempting to flee through supposedly 'safe' routes designated by the Israeli army after being forcibly evacuated.

International Response and Calls for Accountability

The report has urged the United Nations Special Rapporteur to take urgent action in investigating these killings, emphasizing the need for effective measures to hold perpetrators accountable. Given the staggering toll of the <a href="https://edition.cnn.com/middleeast/live-news/israel-hamas-war-gaza-news-03-29-24/h_d43053990211f0cff4a767f6cb222601?fbclid=IwAR1QiyD7MKlA5Czpf1L6cSAbw6prosIclmrT6RYTcAlbZ5jz8W6eQ