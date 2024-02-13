Israeli Finance Minister Blocks Flour Shipment to UNRWA in Gaza, Escalating Crisis and Hunger

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's decision to block a US-funded flour shipment destined for the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) in Gaza has sparked global outrage and frustration. The shipment, which has been held at the Ashdod port for weeks, is intended to feed 1.1 million Palestinians in desperate need. Smotrich's actions have violated a commitment made to President Biden, leaving the Biden administration exasperated.

Advertisment

Israel's Aid Restrictions Deepen Crisis

The finance minister's order to the customs service not to release the flour shipment is part of a larger effort to impose financial restrictions on UNRWA. These restrictions have resulted in 1,049 shipping containers filled with essential food items being stuck in an Israeli port city. The deepening crisis between Israel and UNRWA has raised concerns of a potential famine in Gaza, where 25% of families already face catastrophic hunger.

Allegations of Worker Involvement in Attack

Advertisment

Tensions between Israel and UNRWA have escalated following allegations of worker involvement in an attack. This has led major donor nations to suspend funding to the UN organization. Smotrich has been vocal in his belief that UNRWA is a key component of the Hamas terrorist organization's war machine, stating that there is widespread agreement within the government to prevent aid from reaching Hamas.

Alternative Delivery Mechanisms Sought

Israeli officials are now working diligently to find alternative delivery mechanisms to ensure the flour does not fall into the hands of Hamas. One proposed solution is to reroute the shipment through the World Food Program. The Kerem Shalom Crossing has been closed since Feb 7, preventing vital supplies from reaching Palestinian families. The Hamas government has blamed Israel for the blockade and called for an end to attacks on civilians.

In conclusion, the situation in Gaza is increasingly dire as Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich continues to block a much-needed flour shipment intended for the UN Relief and Works Agency. The Biden administration is frustrated with the Israeli prime minister for violating a commitment made to President Biden, and Israeli officials are seeking alternative delivery mechanisms to prevent the flour from reaching Hamas. The deepening crisis between Israel and UNRWA raises concerns of a potential famine in Gaza, where 25% of families already face catastrophic hunger. The situation is further complicated by allegations of worker involvement in an attack, leading major donor nations to suspend funding to the UN organization.