Israel

Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 6:45 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 9:03 am EST
On a day of heightened tension in the West Bank, five Palestinian civilians were left injured in Jenin, following an abrupt Israeli drone attack. The drone reportedly fired rockets at a group of individuals, causing four to suffer from shrapnel injuries and a fifth to sustain facial damage. The incident unfolded in the wake of an aggressive Israeli military operation in the city, characterized by forceful storming, confrontations with locals, and a flurry of gunfire.

Israeli Forces Extend Operation to Nearby Regions

Not limiting their actions to Jenin, the Israeli forces extended their operation to neighboring villages and towns. They undertook thorough searches in homes, creating an atmosphere of fear and tension among the local populace. Adding to the residents’ woes, the Israeli forces also raided banks and currency exchange shops, seizing cash and other contents at will.

Widespread Power Outage and Damage

The aggressive incursion did not stop at the city’s financial institutions. The Israeli forces also targeted a major power transformer in Jenin, causing a widespread power outage that further destabilized the city’s living conditions. The damage to the transformer compounded the city’s difficulties, plunging residents into darkness and uncertainty.

Heightened Tension and Unrest

Despite echoes of gunfire in the Wadi Burqin neighborhood, there were no reported injuries at the time of the incident. However, the city continues to grapple with the aftermath of the incursion, remaining in a state of heightened tension. The residents of Jenin are now left dealing with the consequences of the military operation, the power outage, and the economic destabilization caused by the raids on their financial institutions.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

