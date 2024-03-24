Israeli delegation in Qatar refuses return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza ‘without conditions’

Amidst the devastating conflict engulfing Gaza, an Israeli delegation led by Mossad chief David Barnea held critical talks in Qatar, rejecting the unconditional withdrawal of army forces from the Gaza Strip and repatriation of displaced Palestinians. The negotiations, aimed at brokering an exchange deal involving hostages and Palestinian prisoners, underscore the complexity of reaching peace in a region torn by violence. With the delegation's return to Israel, questions arise about the future of these high-stakes discussions.

Stalemate in Doha

During the talks in Doha, the Israeli delegation laid out its terms, demanding the initial release of 40 hostages across various categories in the first phase of any exchange deal. Channel 12 reported that Israel proposed a daily return of 2,000 displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza, contingent on a ceasefire commencing two weeks prior. However, a significant point of contention emerged over the release of Palestinian prisoners, with Israel offering to release five prisoners in exchange for each female soldier, countering Hamas's demand for the release of 30 prisoners sentenced to life.

Human toll and humanitarian crisis

The Israeli offensive on Gaza, triggered by a Hamas attack on Oct. 7, has led to the deaths of more than 32,100 Palestinians and injured over 72,400, plunging the territory into a humanitarian crisis. The imposition of a blockade by Israel has exacerbated the suffering, pushing 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement and severely damaging 60% of the enclave's infrastructure. Amidst these dire conditions, Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, with a recent interim ruling demanding an end to genocidal acts and the assurance of humanitarian assistance for Gaza's civilians.

Implications for peace

The deadlock in Qatar and the ongoing violence in Gaza highlight the formidable challenges to achieving a lasting peace in the region. The refusal to meet each other's demands not only prolongs the suffering of countless individuals but also deepens the divisions that impede reconciliation. As the international community watches closely, the outcomes of these negotiations and the broader conflict will significantly influence the prospects for peace and stability in the Middle East.