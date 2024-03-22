Israeli army caused death of 13 patients at Al-Shifa Hospital’s intensive care unit: Gaza authorities

Amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, a dire situation unfolded at Al-Shifa Hospital, where the Israeli army's actions have resulted in the tragic deaths of 13 intensive care unit patients. According to the Gaza local authorities' media office, the hospital has been under occupation for four consecutive days, leading to a catastrophic deprivation of essential medical supplies, including medicine, saline, electricity, and oxygen. This incident has sparked outrage and condemnation globally, emphasizing the severe humanitarian crisis engulfing the region.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

The statement from the Government Media Office highlighted the grim conditions inside Al-Shifa Hospital, where patients and injured individuals are suffering due to a lack of medical care. With 22 patients initially requiring specialized care in the ICU, the absence of basic necessities has led to 13 pronounced deaths. The situation is further exacerbated by the Israeli military offensive on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7 following a cross-border attack by Hamas. The conflict has since resulted in significant casualties and displacement, with nearly 32,000 Palestinians killed and over 74,200 injured.

International Response and Accountability

The global community's reaction to the events at Al-Shifa Hospital has been one of shock and dismay. The statement issued by the Gaza local authorities places responsibility on the US administration, the international community, and Israel for the ongoing crimes against patients, medical staff, and the Palestinian people. Furthermore, Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which issued an interim ruling in January, ordering Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and ensure humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Implications and Future Prospects

The continued occupation of Al-Shifa Hospital by the Israeli army raises serious concerns about the future of healthcare and humanitarian aid in Gaza. As the conflict enters its 167th day, the majority of Gaza's population faces internal displacement, while essential infrastructure lies in ruins. The tragedy at Al-Shifa Hospital underscores the urgent need for a cease-fire and a comprehensive resolution to the conflict that prioritizes the welfare and dignity of all civilians involved. The international community's response in the coming days will be crucial in shaping the prospects for peace and humanitarian relief in the region.