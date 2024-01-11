en English
Israel

Yousef Maher Dawas: A Resilient Voice Silenced in Gaza

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:37 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:03 am EST
Yousef Maher Dawas: A Resilient Voice Silenced in Gaza

On a tragic day in October, the world lost a promising voice from Gaza – Yousef Maher Dawas, a founding member and a fervent participant of ‘We Are Not Numbers’ (WANN). An Israeli airstrike on October 14 in Beit Lahia, Gaza, claimed the lives of Dawas and his family. A resident of North Gaza, Dawas was more than a statistic; he was a beacon of hope and resilience for his community.

A Life Cut Short

Dawas, a university student with an aspiration to become a psychoanalyst, had a zealous passion for writing, photography, and videography. Through his vivid narratives and poignant images, he documented the harsh realities of life under occupation. His work chronicled the destruction inflicted by Israel on his ancestral land and the struggle of a young Palestinian couple grappling with a medical blockade in Gaza. Dawas’ death, however, adds another tally to the grim statistics of attacks on Gaza’s healthcare facilities – with 304 attacks affecting 94 healthcare facilities and 79 ambulances since October 7.

A Dream Unfulfilled

Like many Palestinians, Dawas harbored a dream – to visit every city in Palestine. A dream shared by many, but often obstructed by Israeli movement restrictions. The reality of his untimely death underscores the severe impact of the Israeli occupation on the lives of ordinary Palestinians. The escalating hostilities in Gaza pose a lethal threat to the lives of children, with a surge in disease cases and deteriorating nutritional conditions.

Remembering Yousef

In the wake of Dawas’ untimely death, a wave of heartfelt tributes flowed from friends and fellow writers. They remembered him as a joyful, supportive, and sensitive person. His contributions to WANN exemplified his desire to share the human stories of Palestinians beyond the cold statistics reported in the news. His legacy, a testament to his resilience and passion, will continue to inspire and resonate with those who knew him and those who will learn about him through his work.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

