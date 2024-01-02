Young Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Jail Amid Growing Concerns

A 23-year-old Palestinian prisoner, hailing from Nablus in the occupied West Bank, breathed his last in Megiddo prison, situated in northern Israel. Arrested in June 2022, the young man was serving a sentence for ‘security offences.’ The Israeli prison service, which has chosen to withhold the prisoner’s name, is currently investigating his death’s circumstances. The Palestinian Authority’s detainees commission has confirmed the death but refrained from offering further information.

The Inmate’s Affiliation and Recent Prison Deaths

The deceased prisoner was reportedly linked to Fatah, the political organization led by Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas. This incident follows closely on the heels of an investigation into the death of another Palestinian inmate, Thaer Abu Assab, who died allegedly due to mistreatment by Israeli prison guards.

Concerns Raised by the Public Committee against Torture in Israel

In the wake of these deaths and allegations of torture, the Public Committee against Torture in Israel has sounded the alarm about the potential transformation of the Israel Prison Service into a ‘vindictive and punitive force.’ The committee’s concerns echo louder in the context of a recent report that, as of early December, Israeli prisons held approximately 7,800 Palestinian detainees.

New Restrictions on Palestinian Prisoners

The Israeli prison service has recently imposed several stringent restrictions on Palestinian prisoners, including confining inmates to their cells, banning visits, prohibiting purchases from the canteen, and disabling power in their electrical outlets, deepening the crisis of human rights violations and adding to the ongoing discourse on prisoners’ treatment.

