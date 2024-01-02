en English
Human Rights

Young Palestinian Prisoner Dies in Israeli Jail Amid Growing Concerns

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:40 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
Palestinian prisoner death

A 23-year-old Palestinian prisoner, hailing from Nablus in the occupied West Bank, breathed his last in Megiddo prison, situated in northern Israel. Arrested in June 2022, the young man was serving a sentence for ‘security offences.’ The Israeli prison service, which has chosen to withhold the prisoner’s name, is currently investigating his death’s circumstances. The Palestinian Authority’s detainees commission has confirmed the death but refrained from offering further information.

The Inmate’s Affiliation and Recent Prison Deaths

The deceased prisoner was reportedly linked to Fatah, the political organization led by Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas. This incident follows closely on the heels of an investigation into the death of another Palestinian inmate, Thaer Abu Assab, who died allegedly due to mistreatment by Israeli prison guards.

(Read Also: Middle East Conflict Disrupts Global Shipping: New Zealand Among Affected Economies)

Concerns Raised by the Public Committee against Torture in Israel

In the wake of these deaths and allegations of torture, the Public Committee against Torture in Israel has sounded the alarm about the potential transformation of the Israel Prison Service into a ‘vindictive and punitive force.’ The committee’s concerns echo louder in the context of a recent report that, as of early December, Israeli prisons held approximately 7,800 Palestinian detainees.

(Read Also: Underground Warfare: Palestinian Fighter Uses Tunnel to Attack Tank)

New Restrictions on Palestinian Prisoners

The Israeli prison service has recently imposed several stringent restrictions on Palestinian prisoners, including confining inmates to their cells, banning visits, prohibiting purchases from the canteen, and disabling power in their electrical outlets, deepening the crisis of human rights violations and adding to the ongoing discourse on prisoners’ treatment.

Read More

0
Human Rights Israel Palestine
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

