Yentl Reimagined: Trans Identity and Tradition Clash in Kadimah Yiddish Theatre's Latest Production

Theatre is ritual; its purpose is transformation. It seems appropriate, then, that a stage adaptation of Isaac Bashevis Singer's short story Yentl the Yeshiva Boy should fold in themes of metamorphosis, transfiguration, and the challenge of gender binaries. That Kadimah Yiddish Theatre can also shape it into a plea for trans identity - impassioned and persuasive, rooted in theology - feels more significant.

Challenging Gender Norms

Yentl (Amy Hack) is a young woman desperate for knowledge, the kind forbidden to her by the strictures of her society. Her father indulges this need by studying the Torah with her behind closed doors, although he's less enthusiastic about her tendency to dress in his clothes, to smoke his pipe. He knows "there is a strange power in clothing", after all. When he dies, Yentl decides to fully embrace her masculine identity, leaving her home town and transforming into Anshl, a young scholar.

A Complex Web of Relationships

In this new guise, he befriends Avigdor (Nicholas Jaquinot), an intense and melancholic young man with a painful backstory. Once engaged to the beautiful and ardent Hodes (Genevieve Kingsford), Avigdor was cast out due to questions of family character. Still madly in love with her, he nevertheless encourages Anshl to marry her instead. Better she be betrothed to a good and trusted friend than a stranger.

Transcending Tradition

Director Gary Abrahams, who also co-wrote the adaptation with Elise Esther Hearst and Galit Klas, corrals the story's wild diversions with clarity and a masterful control of tone and pace. Dann Barber's set, a spookily evocative eastern European shtetl, is simple but brilliantly realised, and Rachel Burke's lighting is dreamlike and otherworldly. This is a world steeped in traditions and ancient teachings, but also surreal and Kabbalistic, and the playing space feels both rooted in history and strangely illusory.

Yentl returns at a difficult time, but somehow this makes it feel more necessary, more germane. Religious thought so easily becomes intractable, but this production - with the sheer beauty of its spoken Yiddish, its deep and respectful grappling with ideology, the primacy it places on trans identity - points to an alternate view. It imagines religion not just existing alongside cultural progress but as a catalyst for it.

Theatre in this country is so rarely animated by ideas this complex and contested, and rarely this moving. Like a meaningful ritual, it's bracing and transformative.