Human Rights

Volunteers Bring Hope to War-Traumatized Children in Gaza

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:07 am EST
Volunteers Bring Hope to War-Traumatized Children in Gaza

In the raging Israel-Hamas conflict, a silver lining emerges in the form of a group of volunteers dedicated to supporting displaced children in a refugee camp in Rafah, southern Gaza. The Mawasi camp, currently home to around 300 children left vulnerable, has become a beacon of hope, where these volunteers, many of whom are displaced themselves, are striving to alleviate the trauma of war.

Dispelling the Shadows of War

Shorouq Taha, a devoted volunteer, elucidates the initiative’s purpose to dispel the negative effects of war by infusing joy and laughter into the life of these children. The medium? Games, music, dancing, and circus performances. The volunteers, hailing from various professional backgrounds, are committed to using their vast experience with youth to aid in the children’s emotional recovery.

Impact on the Children

Cherine al-Faqawi, a mother actively participating in the camp activities, has noticed a positive impact on her children. She notes a sense of comfort and psychological relief that the camp has provided to her young ones, demonstrating the effectiveness of this initiative.

The Ongoing Conflict

While these volunteers work tirelessly to bring some light into these children’s lives, the Israeli military intensifies its ground offensive in Gaza. Densely populated urban refugee camps are targeted, causing significant destruction, particularly evident in northern Gaza. According to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, the conflict has resulted in over 20,900 Palestinian fatalities since its onset, two-thirds of whom are women and children. It is noteworthy, however, that the Ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant casualties.

While the war rages on, causing unprecedented suffering and loss, the volunteers at Mawasi camp stand as a testament to humanity, demonstrating that even in the direst of circumstances, hope and compassion prevail.

Human Rights Israel Palestine
Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

