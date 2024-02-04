Vast Submarine Canyon Unearthed in Eastern Mediterranean: A Glimpse into Ancient Environmental Conditions

A colossal submarine canyon, tracing its roots back to six million years ago, has been discerned in the eastern Mediterranean Sea by Israeli geologists. The Geological Survey of Israel (GSI) reported the significant discovery, which took shape in the Levant Basin, nestled near the Eratosthenes Seamount, approximately 120 km south of Cyprus, and 250 km northwest of Israel's coast. Measuring a remarkable 10 km in width and 0.5 km in depth, the canyon stands as a testament to the turbulent conditions of the Messinian geologic era, during which it was sculpted.

Unraveling the Underwater Mystery

The formation of this vast underwater canyon is directly associated with the onset of the Messinian Salinity Crisis, a geologically significant event characterized by a sharp surge in the salinity levels of the Mediterranean Sea. This extreme saline environment eventually led to the Mediterranean's detachment from the world's oceans, and resulted in the deposition of a substantial layer of salt due to the evaporation of seawater.

Gravity Currents: The Architect of the Canyon

The GSI holds the theory that it was dense gravity currents that played an instrumental role in shaping the canyon's features. These currents, driven by the differences in density between seawater and the saline Mediterranean waters, exerted a scouring effect on the seafloor, carving the deep, extensive gorge that is the canyon.

A Glimpse into the Ancient Mediterranean

This discovery is not merely an addition to the geological map; it serves as a window into the environmental conditions of the deep Mediterranean basins before the zenith of the salinity crisis. It provides invaluable insights into the ecological shifts that occured during this era, and the subsequent transformation of the Mediterranean landscape.