Uri Geller Discovers Scottish Brick Beneath His Israeli Museum

In an unexpected turn of events, renowned illusionist Uri Geller has unearthed a brick bearing the word 'Forth' from the defunct Roughcastle Firebrick Works in Stirlingshire, Scotland, beneath his museum in Old Jaffa, Tel Aviv, Israel. The intriguing find occurred during excavation work in the furnace of a historic soap factory.

Connection to Geller's Scottish Property

Geller, who owns Lamb Island in the Firth of Forth, was left in awe by the discovery. This brick, identified as being produced between 1892 and 1964, connects Geller to his Scottish property in a surprising and almost mystical way. The island, which Geller purchased in 2009, is described by him as a 'mystical place.'

Brick to be Displayed in Museum

Geller has revealed plans to showcase the brick in a gold-plated case in his museum. The museum, which stands after four years of transformative renovations to a historic building, showcases memorabilia from Geller's career, including items from eminent personalities like Michael Jackson and John Lennon. This newly discovered brick would certainly add a captivating element to his collection.

Historical and Archaeological Significance

The discovery of this brick is not only personally significant for Geller but also holds historical and archaeological importance. The brick's presence in Israel points towards the extensive trade routes of the past. Bricks like these were often transported by ship and utilized as firebricks due to their heat-resistant properties. Mark Cranston, founder of Scottishbrickhistory.co.uk, confirmed the origins of the brick, heightening the excitement within the archaeological and historical community.

After spending 35 years in England, Geller moved back to Israel eight years ago. The discovery of this brick, which links his present location to his property in Scotland, adds an interesting twist to his personal narrative and the rich tapestry of global trade history.