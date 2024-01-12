en English
Israel

Unprecedented Civilian Death Toll in Gaza Amidst Ongoing Israeli Offensive

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:25 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
Unprecedented Civilian Death Toll in Gaza Amidst Ongoing Israeli Offensive

The torment of the civilians in Gaza has reached an unprecedented scale in recent history, as Israeli military operations persist relentlessly. According to Britain-based charity Oxfam, the violence inflicted on Gaza by Israel has resulted in an alarming average daily death toll of 250 Palestinians. This figure starkly surpasses the daily fatalities from any major conflict in the 21st century.

Striking Contrast with Other Conflicts

Oxfam’s statement paints a grim picture by comparing the average daily death toll from other conflicts, including Syria, Sudan, Iraq, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Yemen. The comparative figures dramatically underscore the severity of the situation in Gaza, placing the humanitarian crisis there in a disturbing global context.

Impediments to Essential Aid

Adding to the crisis, the entry of vital aid into Gaza has been severely restricted. Reports indicate that only 10 percent of the required weekly food assistance is reaching the area. This alarming deficit in aid raises fears of starvation among the survivors of the ongoing attacks, adding another layer of concern to an already dire situation.

Human Rights Concerns

Human Rights Watch (HRW), in its World Report 2024, echoed the concerns raised by Oxfam. It emphasized the unprecedented scale of civilian targeting, attacks, abuse, and killings in Gaza within the context of the enduring conflict between Israel and Palestine. The report serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for global attention and action.

The report also laid bare the extent of civilian suffering. It contains detailed accounts of civilian casualties, destruction of infrastructure, and harsh living conditions in Gaza. Moreover, it highlights the increasing settler violence in the West Bank and the unlawful attacks, war crimes, and human rights abuses committed by Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups. The report underscores the urgent need for action to prevent further mass atrocities in Gaza amidst the ongoing Israeli offensive.

 

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

