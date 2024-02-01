Unearthing Azmi Bishara's Potential Role in South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel

In a riveting twist to South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, Israeli journalist Pazit Ravina is digging into the possible involvement of Azmi Bishara, a former member of Israel's Knesset and current head of the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies in Doha. The case, which accuses Israel of perpetrating genocide in Gaza, has sparked global attention and drawn criticism from some nations, including the US, UK, and Germany.

Unraveling Bishara's Influence

Bishara, a secular pan-Arab intellectual with Christian and Marxist roots, is believed to have influenced the emir of Qatar. His potential role in shaping the narrative that Israel is guilty of genocide is being closely examined. During a lecture on November 28, Bishara labelled Israel's actions during its war of independence and the current Gaza war as genocide. This claim was later echoed by South African lawyers at the Hague.

South African President Ramaphosa's visit to Doha shortly before Bishara's lecture and the subsequent use of the term 'genocide' in the context of the Gaza war suggest a possible link. Bishara's intellectual status and proximity to the emir, coupled with his deep insights into Israeli society, despite facing criminal investigations in Israel and fleeing the country, are noted as factors that might have influenced Qatari policy.

Global Implications and Reactions

The case has triggered international reactions and has been compared to Namibia's struggle against German occupation. Solidarity between Namibia, South Africa, and Palestine is underscored, as is skepticism about Israel adhering to any ICJ ruling. The case offers a comprehensive view of the global implications of genocide and the historical context of colonialism.

Israeli Criticism and Defense

Figures like Yigal Carmon, founder of the Middle East Media Research Institute, have criticized Bishara's impact on the case. Israel's defense in the case, the legal proceedings, and the implications of the court's order regarding provisional measures are key points of discussion. The UN's separate request for an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel's practices in the occupied Palestinian territory is also highlighted as a pertinent factor in understanding the broader context of the issue.